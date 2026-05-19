3 Kentucky Football Recruits to Announce College Decisions this Week

Time to fire up the Semisonic because it’s closing time for Will Stein. This week, three Kentucky football targets will announce their college decisions. Kentucky is riding a recruiting wave of momentum, and the Cats could add more pieces to the 2027 class before Memorial Day weekend officially kicks off the summer.

Miles Brown, May 19

The first domino will fall on Tuesday when Miles Brown announces his college decision on the Rivals YouTube Channel around lunchtime. A four-star talent, Rivals ranks Brown as the No. 30 cornerback and No. 233 overall player in the 2027 recruiting class.

Ole Miss, Louisville, and Tennessee are the other three finalists, along with Kentucky. A native of Martin, TN, just across the state line from Fort Campbell, Louisville made a strong push to secure a commitment. For most of his recruitment, Tennessee was considered the leader. After all, he’s an instate kid who grew up surrounded by Vols. Playing for Tennessee seemed to be a foregone conclusion, but Kentucky has done its due diligence to change that.

Cornerbacks coach Allen Brown made the trip to Martin on May 5, then returned with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman one week later. Those in-home visits appeared to swing momentum towards the Wildcats, with Kentucky receiving a pair of RPM picks. We’ll find out on Tuesday if they can add a sixth four-star recruit in as many weeks.

[READ: KSR+ Decision Preview for Miles Brown]

Hezikiah Kelley, May 22

A three-star safety from Cincinnati, Kentucky hosted Kelley for an unofficial visit in the spring, and had him on the docket for an official visit this summer. However, it does not feel like Kentucky is aggressively pushing for a commitment from Hezikiah Kelley. A one-time Cincinnati commit, James Madison, Pitt, Illinois, and UConn or his other finalists.

Mason Ball, May 23

Kentucky running backs coach Kolby Smith has a lengthy relationship with Mason Ball. Smith began recruiting the Arkansas running back during his time in Fayetteville. Arkansas has maintained contact, but Smith might have given the Wildcats the upper hand. North Carolina and Vanderbilt are also finalists, but Kentucky appears to be the team to beat entering the homestretch of his recruitment.

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. Justin Rowland and Jeff Drummond have joined the team to give you the best Kentucky football recruiting coverage on the internet. Will Stein has momentum, and we have all of the intel.

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