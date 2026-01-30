3 Memorable Kentucky Wins at Arkansas

Kentucky basketball fans aren’t in a great place right now. When reminiscing on the series against Arkansas, few can probably think past last year’s loss at Rupp Arena. The return of John Calipari created one of the most charged atmospheres in the venue’s history, but it was the former UK coach who got the last laugh.

As much as that loss pains Kentucky fans, Arkansas was probably due to deliver BBN some heartbreak. A one-sided rivalry over the years, Arkansas fans loathed Kentucky with the fire of a thousand suns. No matter the circumstance, the Wildcats found a way to leave the Hogs in Hell. Now feels like a good time to remind BBN that Kentucky has a knack for making Arkansas hurt.

2020: A Deafening Calipari Ejection

Arkansas had the 10th-ranked Wildcats on the ropes. The sold-out crowd at Bud Walton Arena could smell blood in the water. In a tie game with just over eight minutes to play, John Calipari lost his cool. After an offensive foul on the Cats, the Kentucky head coach received two technicals.

When the second T was thrown, the crowd erupted. It was the loudest experience of my life, one time where the adjective “deafening” could be appropriately applied. Immanuel Quickley actually used his fingers to plug his ears. Calipari tells the story similarly to this day.

The roar had the opposite effect of its intention. After making three technical free throws, Kentucky quieted the crowd with a 17-2 run. Jubilation turned to dejection as the Wildcats took a 73-66 Dub back to Lex.

2023: No Point Guard? No Problem

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kentucky was dealing with injuries to its point guard. Even though it feels like a familiar refrain now, nobody had any idea how the Wildcats could skate by without Sahvir Wheeler and Cason Wallace in the final SEC road game of the 2023 regular season. Kentucky adjusted by promoting a point forward to the position.

Jacob Toppin and Antonio Reeves juggled the ball-handling assignment while getting buckets. They poured it on Arkansas all night. Reeves scored a career-high 37 points on only four three-point attempts, sinking all 11 of his free throws and netting 12-17 field goal attempts. Toppin hit a pair of threes to add 21 points in the 88-79 win over the Hogs.

2024: Reeves Does it Again

I don’t know what the folks in Fayetteville did to Antonio Reeves, but whatever it was, it must’ve been awful. The shooting guard always brought his best to Northwest Arkansas. After his 37-point performance, he led another Kentucky conquest with 24 points in a tightly-contested January matchup.

Arkansas only trailed by one point with 2:54 remaining when Kentucky flipped a switch. Reeves sank a three-pointer. Reed Sheppard stole a pass on the ensuing possession, leading to a transition layup. The Cats capped off a decisive 8-0 run with a Sheppard three, ripping out Hog hearts with a 63-57 win.

