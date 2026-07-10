3 Reasons to Believe the Trent Noah Hype

One thing that makes Big Blue Nation beautiful is our ability to live and die with every single Kentucky basketball moment. It doesn’t have to be a buzzer-beater in the SEC Tournament. It’s happening right now with summer basketball reports. Since practice started, Trent Noah has received rave reviews from his peers and now from his head coach.

“He’s been the best player on our roster in the first four weeks of camp,” Mark Pope shared on Kentucky Sports Radio Wednesday morning.

That statement should be music to BBN’s ears, right? Well, not exactly.

Some folks are using this statement as an indictment of the rest of the Kentucky basketball team. If the guy who averaged 3.0 points in 10.6 minutes per game last year is our best player, we got problems. While that is sound logic, let me share some context that should make you believe it’s actually a good thing that Harlan County kid is playing well.

Sophomore Slumps Happen

Sophomore Slump has become a cliché because it happens so often. Ryan Williams was a Preseason First Team All-American wide receiver last year. His sophomore season at Alabama was so bad that he changed his name to Ryan Coleman-Williams. Do you remember Jodie Meeks‘ sophomore season? Me neither. He only averaged eight points per game. Willie Cauley-Stein was not the best defensive player in college basketball and a Consensus All-American when his season was ended by an injury in March of his sophomore season.

Trent Noah flashed as a freshman and brought his best against Tennessee, knocking down three three-pointers in an upset over the fifth-ranked team in the country. Folks expected the role player to take a leap forward, but the shots did not fall. He clearly lost confidence in his three-point shot. During Kam Williams‘ summer absence, Noah is rediscovering his confidence.

“Run Your Own Race”

It’s a lesson I learned from Bluey, but also one that applies to the most popular college football player on the planet. Most of the sports world was ready to call Arch Manning a bust a month into his first season as a starting quarterback. The overrated chants weren’t hard to find, especially when he went 12-27 for 132 yards and nearly lost at Kentucky.

It shocked some folks that a first-time starter was playing like a first-time starter. Things began to click in the last month of the season, culminating with a passing and rushing touchdown in an upset victory over rival Texas A&M.

Not everyone develops on the same timeline. That’s why nobody could’ve predicted that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would become a two-time NBA MVP.

Context Matters

Something gets lost in translation when somebody says that Trent Noah is Kentucky’s best player this summer. A third-year player, the most experienced player in the program, SHOULD be further ahead than everybody else during the first days of practice. That’s how sports work.

All of the new guys are trying to figure out the expectations, fit, and scheme in a new location. Noah is comfortable in this setting while playing for Mark Pope. Some fans lament the loss of players via the portal. Well, one is sticking around and it’s actually paying developmental dividends.

“We talk about growing players. Trent is in his third year here, right? He is completely devoted and dedicated to Kentucky basketball and getting better, and we’ll see the fruits of that growth,” said Pope.

“It’s players like Trent Noah, and you watch them rise up, that you build a relationship over the years. He’s going to be really special this year. I’m super proud of him. So he is going to have an impact on this roster for sure.“

Trent Noah can be the best player in the summer and not the best player once the season begins. What Kentucky needs is for Noah to be a confident role player who can extend possessions by getting rebounds and knocking down open shots. He is taking steps in the right direction this offseason, and it should be music to BBN’s ears.