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3-star 2027 WR Austin Coles commits to Kentucky

Zack Geogheganby: Zack Geoghegan1 hour agoZGeogheganKSR

How about three football commits in one day for Will Stein?

Stein got Sunday rolling with the additions of four-star DL Malachi Brown and three-star LB Drew Williams, who both spent the weekend in Lexington for their official visits. Another weekend visitor decided to join the fun, too. Three-star wide receiver Austin Coles has also committed to the Kentucky football program.

“I’ve been cheering for the Cats since I was little,” Coles recently told KSR+.

Coles, who is ranked No. 648 nationally by the Rivals Industry Ranking, becomes the 21st commit in the 2027 class for Kentucky. The 6-foot-4 product of St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) joins 4-star WR Iveon Lewis as the Wildcats’ two pass catchers on board for this cycle.

Kentucky has been familiar with Coles dating back to the previous coaching staff, when former assistant coach Vince Marrow was the lead recruiter. Coles camped at UK in June 2024 before making his way back to Lexington for a gameday visit this past September. He received an offer that November, with Stein continuing the communication once he took over the program a month later.

Stein and new wide receivers coach Joe Price III visited Coles in person in January, which led to him returning the favor with an unofficial visit in March. He took other spring trips to the likes of Virginia Tech and Clemson, but only had one official visit (Kentucky) on deck going into this weekend. Kansas State and California were also making pushes before Coles went ahead and committed to the Wildcats.

With Coles on board, Kentucky is up to 21 commits in the 2027 cycle. It’s a group that currently ranks 21st nationally and 8th in the SEC by Rivals. Stein isn’t finished with this group, either.

Kentucky Football 2027 Recruiting Class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 60 overall)
Malachi BrownDL (6-4, 265)Corbin (Ky.) High4-star (No. 273 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 287 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 299 overall)
Iveon LewisWR (6-2, 180)Richmond (Va.) Huguenot4-star (No. 346 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 390 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 423 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Corbin (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 451 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 477 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 493 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage3-star (No. 608 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) High3-star (No. 614 overall)
Kelsey GeraldRB (5-11, 191)Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community3-star (No. 628 overall)
Austin ColesWR (6-4, 190)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas3-star (No. 648 overall)
Mason BallRB (6-0, 190)Jacksonville (Ark.) High3-star (No. 655 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 661 overall)
Griff GallowayEDGE (6-3, 240)Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School3-star (No. 664 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 755 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 762 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 801 overall)
Drew WilliamsLB (6-1, 205)Sequoyah (Ga.) Canton3-star (No. 847 overall)

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2026-06-07