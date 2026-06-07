3-star 2027 WR Austin Coles commits to Kentucky
How about three football commits in one day for Will Stein?
Stein got Sunday rolling with the additions of four-star DL Malachi Brown and three-star LB Drew Williams, who both spent the weekend in Lexington for their official visits. Another weekend visitor decided to join the fun, too. Three-star wide receiver Austin Coles has also committed to the Kentucky football program.
“I’ve been cheering for the Cats since I was little,” Coles recently told KSR+.
Coles, who is ranked No. 648 nationally by the Rivals Industry Ranking, becomes the 21st commit in the 2027 class for Kentucky. The 6-foot-4 product of St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) joins 4-star WR Iveon Lewis as the Wildcats’ two pass catchers on board for this cycle.
Kentucky has been familiar with Coles dating back to the previous coaching staff, when former assistant coach Vince Marrow was the lead recruiter. Coles camped at UK in June 2024 before making his way back to Lexington for a gameday visit this past September. He received an offer that November, with Stein continuing the communication once he took over the program a month later.
- 1Breaking
4-star SG Ryan Hampton
Commits to KENTUCKY!
- 2Breaking
4-star DL Malachi Brown
is also a Wildcat!
- 3Breaking
3-star LB Drew Williams
ANOTHER COMMIT!
- 4Breaking
3-star WR Austin Coles
UK FB's 3rd Sunday commit
- 5Hot
Mark Pope in Mexico
Recruiting for the Cats
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Stein and new wide receivers coach Joe Price III visited Coles in person in January, which led to him returning the favor with an unofficial visit in March. He took other spring trips to the likes of Virginia Tech and Clemson, but only had one official visit (Kentucky) on deck going into this weekend. Kansas State and California were also making pushes before Coles went ahead and committed to the Wildcats.
With Coles on board, Kentucky is up to 21 commits in the 2027 cycle. It’s a group that currently ranks 21st nationally and 8th in the SEC by Rivals. Stein isn’t finished with this group, either.
Kentucky Football 2027 Recruiting Class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Malachi Brown
|DL (6-4, 265)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|4-star (No. 273 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 287 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 299 overall)
|Iveon Lewis
|WR (6-2, 180)
|Richmond (Va.) Huguenot
|4-star (No. 346 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 390 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 423 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 451 overall)
|Miles Brown
|CB (6-0, 180)
|Martin (Tenn.) Westview
|High 3-star (No. 477 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 493 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|3-star (No. 608 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|3-star (No. 614 overall)
|Kelsey Gerald
|RB (5-11, 191)
|Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community
|3-star (No. 628 overall)
|Austin Coles
|WR (6-4, 190)
|Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
|3-star (No. 648 overall)
|Mason Ball
|RB (6-0, 190)
|Jacksonville (Ark.) High
|3-star (No. 655 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 661 overall)
|Griff Galloway
|EDGE (6-3, 240)
|Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School
|3-star (No. 664 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 755 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 762 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 801 overall)
|Drew Williams
|LB (6-1, 205)
|Sequoyah (Ga.) Canton
|3-star (No. 847 overall)
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