3-star DL Jaylen Mercer commits to Kentucky

Will Stein has done it again, Big Blue Nation.

Kentucky football has added another commitment with the addition of three-star defensive lineman Jaylen Mercer, who announced his pledge to the Wildcats on Friday night. A 6-foot-5, 290-pound product of Cincinnati (OH) Princeton, Mercer is ranked No. 504 overall in the 2027 class by the Rivals Industry Ranking.

“BBN let’s work!” he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. “Stein time!!”

Mercer, who plans to officially visit Lexington later this month, becomes the 24th member of Kentucky’s 2027 class, a group that ranks 22nd nationally and ninth in the SEC. He’s the third defensive lineman to commit this cycle.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 DL Jaylen Mercer has Committed to Kentucky, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 290 DL chose the Wildcats over Louisville and West Virginia



“BBN let’s work! Stein time!!”https://t.co/PAYXVgYj6O pic.twitter.com/JkZ0GnwWCk — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 12, 2026

Mercer chose Kentucky over offers from the likes of Louisville, Ole Miss, Nebraska, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Iowa, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Notre Dame, Cincinnati, and plenty more. WVU was viewed as the other major finalist. His brother, Kameron Mercer, is a four-star 2027 basketball recruit (No. 26 nationally) committed to play for Cincinnati.

Kentucky was actually the very first school to extend Mercer an offer, although it came under the previous staff. He announced his UK scholarship from former assistant coach Vince Marrow in October 2022. That relationship carried on for a few years and continued once the new Kentucky staff took over. Now at Louisville, Marrow remained in pursuit of Mercer, even visiting him at his school back in January.

None of that mattered, though. Mercer kept his recruitment tight to the vest and went with the Wildcats. Stein continues to make waves on the recruiting trail with more talent potentially on the way.