3-star IOL Reed Gerken commits to Kentucky
Will Stein‘s hot streak on the recruiting trail continues.
On Monday afternoon, three-star interior offensive lineman Reed Gerken announced his commitment to Kentucky. Clocking in at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, the Perrysburg (OH) product is ranked No. 584 overall from the class of 2027 by the Rivals Industry Ranking. He chose UK over a group of finalists that included Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, and Illinois.
Gerken becomes the 22nd player from the class of 2027 (and the fourth offensive lineman) to choose the Wildcats, a group that ranks 22nd nationally by Rivals. He’s also the fourth new commit for UK since Sunday morning.
Gerken was already being recruited to Kentucky by the previous staff, but he traveled to Lexington to meet with Stein and new offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich back in January. That kept the ball rolling with the Wildcats. It led him to take another unofficial visit in April. Leftwich and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan then visited Gerken in person in early May. Now that he’s locked in with the Wildcats, he’ll take his official visit with UK later this month.
Kentucky Football 2027 Recruiting Class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Malachi Brown
|DL (6-4, 265)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|4-star (No. 273 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 287 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 299 overall)
|Iveon Lewis
|WR (6-2, 180)
|Richmond (Va.) Huguenot
|4-star (No. 346 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 390 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 423 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 451 overall)
|Miles Brown
|CB (6-0, 180)
|Martin (Tenn.) Westview
|High 3-star (No. 477 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 493 overall)
|Reed Gerken
|IOL (6-4, 290)
|Perrysburg (Ohio) High
|High 3-star (No. 584 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|3-star (No. 608 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|3-star (No. 614 overall)
|Kelsey Gerald
|RB (5-11, 191)
|Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community
|3-star (No. 628 overall)
|Austin Coles
|WR (6-4, 190)
|Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
|3-star (No. 648 overall)
|Mason Ball
|RB (6-0, 190)
|Jacksonville (Ark.) High
|3-star (No. 655 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 661 overall)
|Griff Galloway
|EDGE (6-3, 240)
|Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School
|3-star (No. 664 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 755 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 762 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 801 overall)
|Drew Williams
|LB (6-1, 205)
|Sequoyah (Ga.) Canton
|3-star (No. 847 overall)
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