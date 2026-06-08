3-star IOL Reed Gerken commits to Kentucky

Will Stein‘s hot streak on the recruiting trail continues.

On Monday afternoon, three-star interior offensive lineman Reed Gerken announced his commitment to Kentucky. Clocking in at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, the Perrysburg (OH) product is ranked No. 584 overall from the class of 2027 by the Rivals Industry Ranking. He chose UK over a group of finalists that included Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, and Illinois.

Gerken becomes the 22nd player from the class of 2027 (and the fourth offensive lineman) to choose the Wildcats, a group that ranks 22nd nationally by Rivals. He’s also the fourth new commit for UK since Sunday morning.

Gerken was already being recruited to Kentucky by the previous staff, but he traveled to Lexington to meet with Stein and new offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich back in January. That kept the ball rolling with the Wildcats. It led him to take another unofficial visit in April. Leftwich and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan then visited Gerken in person in early May. Now that he’s locked in with the Wildcats, he’ll take his official visit with UK later this month.

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