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3-star IOL Reed Gerken commits to Kentucky

Zack Geogheganby: Zack Geoghegan1 hour agoZGeogheganKSR

Will Stein‘s hot streak on the recruiting trail continues.

On Monday afternoon, three-star interior offensive lineman Reed Gerken announced his commitment to Kentucky. Clocking in at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, the Perrysburg (OH) product is ranked No. 584 overall from the class of 2027 by the Rivals Industry Ranking. He chose UK over a group of finalists that included Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, and Illinois.

Gerken becomes the 22nd player from the class of 2027 (and the fourth offensive lineman) to choose the Wildcats, a group that ranks 22nd nationally by Rivals. He’s also the fourth new commit for UK since Sunday morning.

Gerken was already being recruited to Kentucky by the previous staff, but he traveled to Lexington to meet with Stein and new offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich back in January. That kept the ball rolling with the Wildcats. It led him to take another unofficial visit in April. Leftwich and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan then visited Gerken in person in early May. Now that he’s locked in with the Wildcats, he’ll take his official visit with UK later this month.

Kentucky Football 2027 Recruiting Class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 60 overall)
Malachi BrownDL (6-4, 265)Corbin (Ky.) High4-star (No. 273 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 287 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 299 overall)
Iveon LewisWR (6-2, 180)Richmond (Va.) Huguenot4-star (No. 346 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 390 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 423 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Corbin (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 451 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 477 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 493 overall)
Reed GerkenIOL (6-4, 290)Perrysburg (Ohio) HighHigh 3-star (No. 584 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage3-star (No. 608 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) High3-star (No. 614 overall)
Kelsey GeraldRB (5-11, 191)Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community3-star (No. 628 overall)
Austin ColesWR (6-4, 190)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas3-star (No. 648 overall)
Mason BallRB (6-0, 190)Jacksonville (Ark.) High3-star (No. 655 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 661 overall)
Griff GallowayEDGE (6-3, 240)Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School3-star (No. 664 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 755 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 762 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 801 overall)
Drew WilliamsLB (6-1, 205)Sequoyah (Ga.) Canton3-star (No. 847 overall)

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2026-06-08