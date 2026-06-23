Is 30 three-point attempts per game still the goal? 'If it didn't happen this year, I'd be really surprised.'

When Mark Pope took the Kentucky job, he spoke about visions of his teams shooting 30 three-pointers per game. Through his first two seasons, his Wildcats have failed to reach that mark, but year three could be the one that pulls it off.

Let’s step back first. Firing off 30 three-pointers per game is not an easy task. It doesn’t happen by accident. Taking that many outside shots has to be a designed aspect of the offense. Kentucky attempted 25.3 three-pointers per game in 2024-25 (78th nationally) and then just 23.9 per game in 2025-26 (156th). It doesn’t feel like a coincidence that the team that shot more triples posted a better offensive efficiency number (10th nationally, per KenPom) than the other (40th), either.

Only 14 teams in the country shot more than 30 three-pointers per game in 2025-26, five of them being NCAA Tournament teams. Just one of Pope’s teams (BYU in 2023-24) in his 11 years as head coach has hit it. It’s a tough threshold to meet without a roster designed to get there.

But the 2026-27 Kentucky Wildcats can get there.

“If it didn’t happen this year, I’d be really surprised,” Kentucky assistant coach Mikhail McLean told Maggie Davis on KSR last week when asked if 30 three-point attempts per game is the goal. “I don’t want to give too much information, but just our last two practices, the way we kind of moved the ball and the way the floor is spaced, we got so many guys that can make a three, so you have to guard everybody outside of the paint.

“I want to say we got seven or eight guys that you have to guard.”

If we look at the three-point shooting numbers from last season for the current Wildcats, we can see a path to hitting the 30 three-pointers mark.

Below are the outside shooting percentages and three-point attempts per game from the 2025-26 campaign. I’m not including the two redshirt players and the two incoming freshmen since they did not play at the college level (and it’s tough to tell how much they’ll play next season), but I am including Ousman N’Diaye’s (a projected rotation piece) numbers from his time playing professionally in Italy.

Just by using last season’s numbers, the current roster combined to shoot over 31 three-pointers per game. Three of those players account for over half of those attempts, though. It’s reasonable to question if N’Diaye can get back to five three-point attempts per game, but it’s also reasonable to believe that Momcilovic and Wilkins could boost their numbers even higher.

Williams and McBride should be able to hover around three triples per game once again next season. If they see the court, Potter and Williams were consistent outside shooters at their previous stops, which could carry over into next season. Moreno has talked this offseason about firing off more deep balls. Diallo could easily bump his number of 2.2 per game up, too.

On the flip side, Morton could see his per-game number of 2.5 drop simply by playing fewer minutes than in his stint at Washington State. Kepnang is a total non-shooter. Will Noah see enough playing time to maintain his 1.9 per game?

All this is to say, there are a lot of variables to account for when projecting ahead. But Pope built this roster around having creators — creators who can not only get into the lane and create for their teammates, but guys who can create for themselves. Momcilovic is the best three-point shooter in college basketball. If the guys can repeat or slightly improve their attempts per game from last season, getting to 30 will be on the table.

Of the three teams Pope has put together at Kentucky so far, this one certainly feels like it has the best odds of finally reaching that mark. We’ll just have to wait until the fall to see if that dream can become a reality.