30 years later: Who assaulted Ryan Lemond on live TV?

Every Kentucky Derby week, we revisit one of KSR’s greatest unsolved mysteries. Who assaulted Ryan Lemond on live television in 1996?

The search continues, 30 years later. A suspect still at large. A case gone cold, but not forgotten. Three decades later, the investigation and the hope continue, as we look for the man who interrupted Ryan’s live television report from the Kentucky Derby infield and bodyslammed him to the muddy ground.

Warning, the following video contains graphic violence.

That’s the moment that Ryan’s hatred for the Kentucky Derby began, and the manhunt for his assailant has been on ever since. Today, in the search’s 30th year, we again ask for any information that could help lead to justice. If nothing else, just so he can buy Ryan a new suit.

On Monday’s KSR show, Ryan was reminded of the time that he was thrown into the mud while covering the infield for LEX18. He said it messed his back up for many, many years, and that the infield ground “stunk so bad, it was nasty.” You could hear the pain in his memories.

KSR asks that everyone remain vigilant and report any tips to @ryanlemond. Happy 30th anniversary to him, and happy Derby week to all who celebrate.