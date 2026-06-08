4-star 2027 PG Jaxson Davis announces offer from Kentucky

Mark Pope has one class of 2027 commit on board with the new addition of top 10 recruit Ryan Hampton. The Kentucky men’s basketball head coach has his eyes set on another highly-ranked player from the same class.

On Sunday evening, four-star class of 2027 point guard Jaxson Davis announced on Instagram that he has received an offer from the Wildcats. Checking in at 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, the Warren Township (IL) product is ranked No. 50 overall in his cycle by the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s considered the top-ranked rising senior from the state of Illinois, where he was named Gatorade Player of the Year this past season.

Davis also holds offers from the likes of Illinois, Indiana, Purdue, Iowa, Notre Dame, Marquette, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, Missouri, and more. Butler extended him an offer on Saturday.

After a terrific junior season in 2025-26 that saw him take home plenty of hardware, including his second straight Illinois Gatorade POTY award, Davis has been a standout on the AAU circuit so far this year. Suiting up for MeanStreets (Nike EYBL), he’s appeared in 10 games, averaging 14.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per outing while shooting 38.6 percent from three-point range on 5.7 attempts. Some of that production came in front of Kentucky coaches during the recent live period, too.

In an interview with Jamie Shaw of Rivals from May, Davis said he’s been on unofficial visits to Michigan State, Michigan, Marquette, and Northwestern. He added that his current plan is to begin taking official visits in the fall during football season. Among the players he says he models his game after, he mentioned former Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey.

Davis becomes the 20th recruit from the 2027 cycle to announce an offer from Kentucky.