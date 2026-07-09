4-star 2027 PG NaVorro Bowman Jr. announces offer from Kentucky

Another offer has gone out to a top 2027 recruit.

Four-star point guard NaVorro Bowman Jr. announced an offer from Kentucky this week via his Instagram Story. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound native of California also picked up offers from Miami (FL) and Baylor in recent days. Bowman, the son of former NFL Pro Bowler NaVorro Bowman Sr., is considered the 17th-best rising high school senior by the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Bowman is currently in Las Vegas this week for the Nike EYBL Session IV. Suiting up for Team Why Not, he’ll be able to play in front of Kentucky coaches as the live evaluation period officially opened on Thursday. Through 12 EYBL games, Bowman has averaged 20.8 points and 3.7 assists on shooting splits of 44.3/36.4/69.7.

With a Kentucky offer in hand, Bowman is now the 21st member of the 2027 class to publicly announce a scholarship from the Wildcats. UK currently has one commit already locked down with 4-star SG Ryan Hampton (No. 19 nationally).

With the entire Kentucky team already in Las Vegas this week for a team-bonding trip, don’t be shocked if Mark Pope and Co. mix in some recruiting along the way. Bowman is hardly the only EYBL target for Kentucky set to take the floor in the coming days, but he’s fresh on their mind right now. After dropping 22 points and 10 assists on Wednesday, Bowman and Team Why Not will return to action tonight at 6:00 p.m. ET against Expressions.

This is a deep point guard class, too. Bowman is one of seven lead guards ranked among the top 20 players in the class. He helped lead Team USA to a gold medal earlier this month at the FIBA U17 World Cup and was part of the NBPA Top 100 Camp.

“Bowman is a rugged player,” wrote Jamie Shaw of Rivals. “He is one of the best perimeter defenders in the class and an excellent positional defender. On top of that, he has a quick first step and can knock down shots.”

As for other schools in contention with Bowman, he already has official visits set with Texas and Stanford. Arizona and Kansas are other schools reportedly in the mix. Watch him work for Team USA in the video below.