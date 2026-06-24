4-star C and reclass candidate Caleb Ourigou takes visit to Kentucky

Blink and you may have missed Kentucky’s top-secret visitor over the weekend — and he’s a name of immediate interest for the Wildcats, at least in terms of a commitment timeline.

2027 four-star center Caleb Ourigou, ranked No. 57 overall and No. 7 at his position, is a rumored reclass candidate and could immediately enroll this summer ahead of the 2026-27 season. That makes his Saturday trip to Lexington an interesting storyline to monitor, visiting both UK and UConn in recent days, followed by additional visits to BYU and Arkansas to close out the week, according to Rivals’ Joe Tipton.

4⭐️ Caleb Ourigou has recently completed visits to Kentucky and UConn and is set to visit BYU and Arkansas in the coming days, he told @Rivals.



The 6-10 center has emerged as one of the top big men in the country and, according to sources, is considered a candidate to… pic.twitter.com/9HJivrQNiJ — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) June 24, 2026

Standing 6-foot-10, Ourigou announced an offer from Kentucky on May 18 following the first live period of the spring with Mark Pope and his staff in attendance at Nike EYBL session two in Memphis. They also watched him at NBPA Top 100 Camp earlier this month before sneaking him in for an in-person campus visit over the weekend.

He’s currently averaging 12.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game on the EYBL circuit with the New York Renaissance. Before that, he averaged 6.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest at Overtime Elite, the same program that sent future Wildcats Rob Dillingham, Jordan Burks and Jasper Johnson to Lexington.

Kentucky has one final roster spot remaining for the upcoming season. Could it go to Ourigou? Malachi Moreno and Franck Kepnang are expected to be the one-two punch at center with Reece Potter serving as a solid third-string insurance policy. If he’s looking to play right away, the Razorbacks and Cougars are both desperate for immediate frontcourt help — they’ve been searching far and wide for additions.

Arkansas has been rumored to be a serious player in this one, but we’ll see where things go with the Wildcats and how quickly. If he’s making the jump to ’26 and enrolling this summer for the upcoming season, odds are good a decision comes sooner rather than later.