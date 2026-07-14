4-star C Caleb Ourigou, once a Kentucky target, commits to Arkansas

A former Kentucky target has opted to play for John Calipari.

On Tuesday morning, four-star center Caleb Ourigou committed to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Checking in at 6-foot-10, 230 pounds, Ourigou is a 2027 recruit ranked No. 43 overall by the Rivals Industry Ranking. The New York native chose Arkansas after taking visits to the likes of Kentucky, BYU, and UConn. He also visited the Razorbacks.

“Coach Cal’s a very good coach. He has a very good history,” Ourigou recently told On3’s Joe Tipton. “Bringing a lot of players, especially like me, to the NBA. You know, a lot of pros and good resources over there too. Good connection out there. That’s what I like about it.”

Ourigou is a potential reclass candidate for 2026, although it’s still not known if he will bump up a year and play college basketball this coming season. He visited all four of his finalists in late June, but the Wildcats did not make a significant push down the home stretch.

NEWS: 4⭐️ Caleb Ourigou has committed to Arkansas, source told @Rivals.



The 6-10 center picked the Razorbacks after visiting BYU, Kentucky, and UConn. Ranked 34th nationally in the 2027 class, per Rivals. https://t.co/C0kWHNtrDP pic.twitter.com/OPIRa2OXY2 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 14, 2026

Suiting up for the NY Rens on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring/summer, Ourigou has averaged 11.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks on 60.2 percent shooting across 15 games played, including four double-doubles. He’ll return to action this week at Peach Jam in North Augusta, GA, for the final event of the EYBL season.

If Ourigou does end up reclassifying and plays college basketball in 2026-27, he’ll join a talented group of incoming freshmen for Calipari. Arkansas has also added soon-to-be rookies Jordan Smith Jr. (No. 3 overall), Abdou Toure (No. 14), Mikka Muurinen (No. 19), JJ Andrews (No. 20), and Real Madrid’s Ilia Frolov (unranked) to next season’s roster. That five-man class already ranks number one nationally, and would look even more impressive if Ourigou hops on board.