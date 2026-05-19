4-Star CB Miles Brown Picks Kentucky over Tennessee, Louisville
Kentucky just secured another significant recruiting win on the trail, and this time the Wildcats got one over their biggest rivals.
Miles Brown announced on the Rivals YouTube Channel that he is committing to Kentucky. The four-star athlete from Martin, TN, is the 30th-ranked cornerback and the No. 233 overall player in the Rivals300.
Brown plays for one of the top programs in the state of Tennessee, Westview. It’s the same school that produced Ty Simpson. His teammate, Asa Barnes, is a Top-500 prospect in the 2027 class. As you might suspect, this is a school that is a top priority for the Vols. It didn’t work out this time.
Ole Miss and Louisville tried to wedge their foot in the door, but Tennessee remained the long-time favorite for Brown. That’s when the Wildcats made a major move. Thanks to a couple of late trips to West Tennessee, UK cornerback coach Allen Brown and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman were able to secure the recruiting win.
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“I feel like Kentucky is building something special,” he told Chad Simmons prior to his announcement.
Brown is a special athlete, a throwback to a different era. You name it, he’s played it during his high school career. He stole bases on the diamond, ran in the 100m in track and field, and got buckets on the hardwood. A 24-point night is business as usual for Brown.
As you might suspect, he does a little bit of everything on Friday nights, too. From catching passes to returning punts and picking off passes, Miles Brown is an elite athlete who’s leaving the state of Tennessee to be a Kentucky Wildcat.
Kentucky Football 2027 Recruiting Class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Industry Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 283 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 295 overall)
|Iveon Lewis
|WR (6-2, 180)
|Richmond (Va.) Huguenot
|4-star (No. 337 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 377 overall)
|Miles Brown
|CB (6-0, 180)
|Martin (Tn.) Westview
|High 3-Star (No. 453 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 408 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 435 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 465 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|High 3-star (No. 554 overall)
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|High 3-star (No. 556 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 557 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|High 3-star (No. 592 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 658 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 663 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 1,071 overall)
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