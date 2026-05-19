4-Star CB Miles Brown Picks Kentucky over Tennessee, Louisville

Kentucky just secured another significant recruiting win on the trail, and this time the Wildcats got one over their biggest rivals.

Miles Brown announced on the Rivals YouTube Channel that he is committing to Kentucky. The four-star athlete from Martin, TN, is the 30th-ranked cornerback and the No. 233 overall player in the Rivals300.

Brown plays for one of the top programs in the state of Tennessee, Westview. It’s the same school that produced Ty Simpson. His teammate, Asa Barnes, is a Top-500 prospect in the 2027 class. As you might suspect, this is a school that is a top priority for the Vols. It didn’t work out this time.

Ole Miss and Louisville tried to wedge their foot in the door, but Tennessee remained the long-time favorite for Brown. That’s when the Wildcats made a major move. Thanks to a couple of late trips to West Tennessee, UK cornerback coach Allen Brown and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman were able to secure the recruiting win.

“I feel like Kentucky is building something special,” he told Chad Simmons prior to his announcement.

Brown is a special athlete, a throwback to a different era. You name it, he’s played it during his high school career. He stole bases on the diamond, ran in the 100m in track and field, and got buckets on the hardwood. A 24-point night is business as usual for Brown.

As you might suspect, he does a little bit of everything on Friday nights, too. From catching passes to returning punts and picking off passes, Miles Brown is an elite athlete who’s leaving the state of Tennessee to be a Kentucky Wildcat.

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