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KSR Football Recruiting

4-Star DL Jaden Bayonne Commits to Mississippi State

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Nick Roush@RoushKSR
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Almost every Kentucky football recruiting target had announced a final decision. The keyword of that sentence was “almost.”

Jaden Bayonne was the last domino to fall. The defensive linemen did not take too many visits this summer, but he did open the month of June in Lexington. The Louisiana native also considered TCU and Syracuse, but one school emerged from the pack.

Bayonne announced during Rivals Summer Signing Day that he has committed to Mississippi State. He said the official visit helped put the Bulldogs over the top.

“State went great always. It’s always good to get down to Starkville,” Bayonne said after the visit. “Really, just getting up there again and getting that reminder on why I loved it … from the first time I visited up there. My fit at State is amazing. I believe I can be an immediate impact at the defensive tackle position.”

You can’t win ’em all. Kentucky is staying active in the Louisiana high school ranks, a competitive recruiting territory. A little year one success for Kenny Darby could go a long way down the road.

Recruiting Recap

The book has essentially been closed on the 2027 recruiting class… for now. Kentucky will host recruits for games in the fall. The Cats will attempt to flip a few targets, and a few commits will probably flip to another school. That’s the name of the game.

With the dust settled for a few months, Adam Luckett and I spent some time taking a closer look at this group of prospects, which ranks No. 21 nationally and ninth in the SEC. Which position group has a high floor and which NFL wide receiver does Tyler Fryman look like? We’re answering those questions on 11 Personnel.

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Kentucky’s 2027 Football Recruiting Class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolIndustry Ranking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 56 overall)
Tyler FrymanWR (6-1, 180)Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood4-star (No. 198 overall)
Dominic BlackOT (6-5, 280)New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village4-Star (No. 223 overall)
Sean FoxEDGE (6-5, 210)Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central4-star (No. 261 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 300 overall)
Malachi BrownDL (6-4, 265)Corbin (Ky.) High4-star (No. 335 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 400 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High3-star (No. 411 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 444 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Corbin (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 480 overall)
Drew WilliamsLB (6-1, 205)Sequoyah (Ga.) CantonHigh 3-star (No. 493 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 507 overall)
Jaylen MercerDL (6-3, 250)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 524
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) AndersonHigh 3-star (No. 526 overall)
Reed GerkenIOL (6-4, 290)Perrysburg (Ohio) High3-star (No. 638 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage3-star (No. 665 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) High3-star (No. 671 overall)
Kelsey GeraldRB (5-11, 191)Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community3-star (No. 695 overall)
Austin ColesWR (6-4, 190)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas3-star (No. 720 overall)
Mason BallRB (6-0, 190)Jacksonville (Ark.) High3-star (No. 728 overall)
Griff GallowayEDGE (6-3, 240)Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School3-star (No. 744 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 926 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 932 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 939 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 1,013 overall)

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2026-07-01
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