KSR Football Recruiting
4-Star DL Jaden Bayonne Commits to Mississippi State
Almost every Kentucky football recruiting target had announced a final decision. The keyword of that sentence was “almost.”
Jaden Bayonne was the last domino to fall. The defensive linemen did not take too many visits this summer, but he did open the month of June in Lexington. The Louisiana native also considered TCU and Syracuse, but one school emerged from the pack.
Bayonne announced during Rivals Summer Signing Day that he has committed to Mississippi State. He said the official visit helped put the Bulldogs over the top.
“State went great always. It’s always good to get down to Starkville,” Bayonne said after the visit. “Really, just getting up there again and getting that reminder on why I loved it … from the first time I visited up there. My fit at State is amazing. I believe I can be an immediate impact at the defensive tackle position.”
You can’t win ’em all. Kentucky is staying active in the Louisiana high school ranks, a competitive recruiting territory. A little year one success for Kenny Darby could go a long way down the road.
Recruiting Recap
The book has essentially been closed on the 2027 recruiting class… for now. Kentucky will host recruits for games in the fall. The Cats will attempt to flip a few targets, and a few commits will probably flip to another school. That’s the name of the game.
With the dust settled for a few months, Adam Luckett and I spent some time taking a closer look at this group of prospects, which ranks No. 21 nationally and ninth in the SEC. Which position group has a high floor and which NFL wide receiver does Tyler Fryman look like? We’re answering those questions on 11 Personnel.
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Kentucky’s 2027 Football Recruiting Class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Industry Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 56 overall)
|Tyler Fryman
|WR (6-1, 180)
|Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood
|4-star (No. 198 overall)
|Dominic Black
|OT (6-5, 280)
|New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village
|4-Star (No. 223 overall)
|Sean Fox
|EDGE (6-5, 210)
|Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central
|4-star (No. 261 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 300 overall)
|Malachi Brown
|DL (6-4, 265)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|4-star (No. 335 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 400 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|3-star (No. 411 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 444 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 480 overall)
|Drew Williams
|LB (6-1, 205)
|Sequoyah (Ga.) Canton
|High 3-star (No. 493 overall)
|Miles Brown
|CB (6-0, 180)
|Martin (Tenn.) Westview
|High 3-star (No. 507 overall)
|Jaylen Mercer
|DL (6-3, 250)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 524
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson
|High 3-star (No. 526 overall)
|Reed Gerken
|IOL (6-4, 290)
|Perrysburg (Ohio) High
|3-star (No. 638 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|3-star (No. 665 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|3-star (No. 671 overall)
|Kelsey Gerald
|RB (5-11, 191)
|Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community
|3-star (No. 695 overall)
|Austin Coles
|WR (6-4, 190)
|Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
|3-star (No. 720 overall)
|Mason Ball
|RB (6-0, 190)
|Jacksonville (Ark.) High
|3-star (No. 728 overall)
|Griff Galloway
|EDGE (6-3, 240)
|Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School
|3-star (No. 744 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 926 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 932 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 939 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 1,013 overall)
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