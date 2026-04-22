Elite EDGE Antwoine Higgins Jr. Commits to Kentucky

Will Stein is riding high on a wave of recruiting momentum. On the heels of a handful of four-star commitments, Kentucky has added another big name to the 2027 class.

Antwoine Higgins Jr. has committed to Kentucky, choosing the Cats over Indiana, the Defending National Champs. Louisville, Purdue, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Alabama, and Missouri were also in the mix for the Cincinnati EDGE.

“It was just mainly that I felt the strongest connection with them out of everybody,” Higgins told KSR. “They called me the first day they were on campus. They let me know I was their top guy. We have a strong connection.”

The 6-foot-2.5, 230-pound athlete is a three-star prospect and a Top-20 player in the state of Ohio, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Kentucky was not among his initial list of six finalists, but Tony Washington Jr. quickly closed the gap for the Cats. The new coaching staff made quite the impression when Higgins visited campus earlier this spring.

“What excites me most about Coach Stein and Kentucky is the vision. Coach Stein is very detailed, passionate, and clear about how he plans to develop his players on and off the field,” he previously told Rivals.

“The culture, the relationships, and the chance to help elevate the program really stand out to me.”

An exceptional athlete, Higgins just doesn’t overpower opponents to get to the quarterback. He’s agile enough to operate in the open-field and bring opponents to the turf. This is another eye-opening recruiting win for the Kentucky football program.

With the addition, the Wildcats have eleven commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, which is inside the Top 20 of the national rankings. For years, Kentucky built the bulk of its roster in Ohio. Just because the Youngstown crew has left Lexington, it doesn’t mean Kentucky is abandoning this recruiting pipeline. Higgins is the third commitment in this cycle from the Buckeye State. Higgins suits up for Cincinnati Anderson, which has advanced to the Division II State Championship Game in consecutive seasons.

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