4-star IOL Caden Moss locks in commitment date, Kentucky tabbed a finalist

Will Stein has been making a killing on the recruiting trail in year one as Kentucky’s head football coach. Could he reel in a top 50 national recruit?

Four-star interior offensive lineman Caden Moss has locked in a commitment date for Friday, June 26th at 8:00 p.m. ET. His list of six finalists includes some of the biggest names in the sport. Kentucky joins LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Tennessee as the schools Moss is considering. He took an official visit to UK earlier this month.

Moss, who is ranked No. 43 overall in the 2027 class by the Rivals Industry Ranking, will announce his decision live on Instagram (@TheUCReport).

5-star OT Caden Moss will announce his commitment LIVE on Instagram with UCReport next Friday, June 26th, at 7pm CT @Caden__moss



Kentucky, LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Tennessee are the final six for the No. 13 prospect in the SC Next 300. Where’s home? 👀 pic.twitter.com/oZYz6REeat — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) June 19, 2026

Stein’s 2027 class is up to 24 commits, a group that ranks 21st nationally and eighth in the SEC. There are already five offensive linemen on board, but none are ranked as highly as Moss. If the Jackson Academy (MS) product were to choose the Wildcats, he’d immediately take over as the highest-ranked commit on board, surpassing QB Jake Nawrot (No. 57 nationally).

But to make that happen, Stein has some work to do. Earlier this week, Rivals’ Chad Simmons listed Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oregon, and LSU as the teams standing out, giving the edge to the Rebels. Moss will take an official visit to see Pete Golding‘s program in person once again this weekend. Four RPM picks have been logged since March in favor of Moss staying close to home by choosing Ole Miss.

Regardless of where Moss goes, whichever team he lands with is getting a potential NFL player.

“A mauler in the run game,” Rivals’ Charles Power wrote about Moss in his scouting report. “Plays low, working to get underneath the pads of smaller opposing defensive linemen. Runs his feet on contact and works to finish blocks with authority. Plays with good effort and requisite physicality. Flashes solid footwork in pass protection. Width makes him a significant obstacle for defensive linemen to run around in pass rush situations, particularly if playing on the interior.”

We’ll find out his choice next Friday.