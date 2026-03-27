4-Star PG Mason Williams Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky finally has its first commit in the 2026 class. Four-Star point guard Mason Williams committed to Kentucky on Friday following his official visit this week.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound point guard from Tennessee Collegiate Academy (Madison, MS) took an official visit to Kentucky from March 25 to 26. He chose UK over the likes of Ole Miss, Jackson State, Memphis, Louisiana, New Mexico State, Stephen F. Austin, Washington, and Texas Tech.

Williams, the son of former NBA All-Star and current Jackson State head coach Mo Williams, was previously committed to his father at JSU. He decommitted in December.

Williams is ranked as the No. 19 point guard and the No. 124 overall player in the 2026 Rivals Industry Ranking. He is ranked by Rivals as the No. 16 point guard and the No. 124 overall player in the 2026 class.