4-star SG Kameron Mercer, who once visited Kentucky, commits to Big 12 school
Kentucky expressed real interest in Kameron Mercer, but he’s opted for a Big 12 school instead.
Mercer, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who was ranked No. 14 overall in the 2028 recruiting class by the Rivals Industry Ranking, announced his commitment to Cincinnati on Thursday. Mercer has also elected to reclass to the 2027 cycle.
Kentucky hosted Mercer for an unofficial visit back in early September, where he got a first-hand look at Mark Pope‘s program. He was a former high school teammate with Braydon Hawthorne at Huntington Prep (WV) before making the move to Princeton (OH). A return trip to Lexington was even planned out for February, but Mercer ended up not being able to make it back to campus.
- 1Breaking
Another FB Commitment 😼
Top RB target Kelsey Gerald picks UK
- 2Breaking
AD Search Update
Kentucky's new AD will have 2 titles
- 3Trending
Holiday Hoops?
UK in talks for new, high-profile MTE
- 4Hot
UK-Gonzaga series
is over
- 5
Miles Brown
4-star CB picks UK
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
An offer from the Wildcats never came, and the Cincinnati native decided to pick the hometown school. Ohio State and Xavier were the other schools in contention for Mercer.
Despite Mercer coming off the board as a 2027 prospect, Kentucky still has plenty of options elsewhere. Pope and Co. are coming off a live period last weekend that saw eight 2027 recruits announce offers from the Wildcats. Kentucky is now up to 18 players offered in the 2027 cycle, including the entirety of the class’s top 12 and 15 of the top 20.
Who Kentucky has offered in 2027
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Rivals Industry Ranking
|CJ Rosser
|PF (6-9, 195)
|Southeastern Prep (FL)
|5-star (No. 1 overall)
|Adan Diggs
|SG (6-4, 180)
|Millenium (AZ)
|5-star (No. 2 overall)
|King Gibson
|CG (6-4, 180)
|SPIRE Academy (OH)
|5-star (No. 3 overall)
|Marcus Spears Jr.
|PF (6-9, 210)
|Dynamic Prep (TX)
|5-star (No. 4 overall)
|Reese Alston
|PG (6-2, 160)
|Second Baptist (TX)
|5-star (No. 5 overall)
|Paul Osaruyi
|PF (6-9, 225)
|Bella Vista College Preparatory School (AZ)
|5-star (No. 6 overall)
|Beckham Black
|PG (6-3, 180)
|Southeastern Prep (FL)
|5-star (No. 7 overall)
|Nasir Anderson
|PG (6-3, 220)
|Prolific Prep (CA)
|5-star (No. 8 overall)
|Ryan Hampton
|SG (6-6, 175)
|DME Academy (FL)
|4-star (No. 9 overall)
|Moussa Kamissoko
|SF (6-8, 180)
|Long Island Lutheran (NY)
|4-star (No. 10 overall)
|DeMarcus Henry
|SF (6-7, 200)
|Compass Prep (AZ)
|4-star (No. 11 overall)
|Jordan Page
|SG (6-5, 195)
|Broughton (NC)
|4-star (No. 12 overall)
|Dawson Battie
|SF (6-8, 190)
|St. Mark’s (TX)
|4-star (No. 15 overall)
|Cayden Daughtry
|PG (6-0, 160)
|Calvary Christian (FL)
|4-star (No. 18 overall)
|Darius Wabbington
|C (6-11, 245)
|Sunnyslope (AZ)
|4-star (No. 20 overall)
|Chase Lumpkin
|SG (6-4, 180)
|McEachern (GA)
|4-star (No. 45 overall)
|Caleb Ourigou
|C (6-10, 215)
|Overtime Elite (GA)
|4-star (No. 62 overall)
|Lewis Uvwo
|PF (6-10, 225)
|Prolific Prep (CA)
|3-star (No. 145 overall)
Don’t miss any intel during Kentucky Basketball roster-building season. Join KSR+ to get bonus coverage of the Cats for just $1.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard