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4-Star Wide Receiver Iveon Lewis Commits to KENTUCKY

Nick-Roush-headshotby: Nick Roush1 hour agoRoushKSR

Score one for the Wildcats. Kentucky has a ton of recruiting momentum as Will Stein assembles his first full recruiting class, and he just got a stud to feed.

Four-star wide receiver Iveon Lewis announced on the Rivals YouTube Channel that he has committed to Kentucky. Recruited by UK wide receivers coach Joe Price, Lewis chose the Cats over Georgia, South Carolina, Maryland, and Virginia Tech, which is just down the road from his home in Richmond, Virginia.

“I like the coaching staff. It’s not just the receivers’ coach, but the OC and the assistant receiving coach,” Lewis told Jacob Polacheck prior to his announcement. “Every coach showed me love and showed me that I’m wanted. They showed me that I’m needed. That played a big part.”

Lewis is a lengthy, 6-foot-3 pass-catcher. A four-star prospect, he’s the No. 238 overall player in the Rivals300 and the top wide receiver from the state of Virginia.

Last fall, he earned First Team All-State honors for Huguenot High School after catching 42 passes for 1,046 yards (24.9 YPC) and 12 touchdowns. Lewis also posted a 1,000-yard season as a sophomore, tallying 45 receptions for 1,069 yards (23.8 YPC) and 14 touchdowns. In 2025, Huguenot advanced to the Virginia Class 4 quarterfinals before falling to the eventual state champs.

Will Stein’s offensive philosophy is simple. Get your best players the ball as many times as possible. In order for that to work, you need to have talented playmakers. Lewis certainly fits that billing, giving Kentucky an exceptional talent at outside wide receiver.

Kentucky Football 2027 Recruiting Class

It’s the fifth-straight week that Kentucky has secured a commitment from a four-star recruit. Lewis is the first wide receiver, and first player from Virginia, to join Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class, which ranks in the Top 20 nationally.

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 60 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 284 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 295 overall)
Iveon LewisWR (6-3, 180)Richmond (Va.) Huguenot4-star (No. 337 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 377 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Jeffersontown (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 433 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 463 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American HeritageHigh 3-star (No. 551 overall)
Bryian Duncan Jr.ATH (5-9, 160)Cairo (Ga.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 553 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 554 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski CountyHigh 3-star (No. 588 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 651 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 656 overall)

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2026-05-09