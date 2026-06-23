4-star WR Tyler Fryman decommits from Louisville -- is a flip to Kentucky next?

Step one of Will Stein’s next big stud addition for Kentucky has officially taken place. Now we’re waiting on step two for the grand reveal.

Tyler Fryman, a four-star wide receiver out of Fort Mitchell (Beechwood HS) KY and Louisville baseball commit since 2023, has backed away from his pledge to the Cardinals. Now, all signs are pointing toward a flip to the Wildcats with a future in football.

“After much prayer and consideration with my family, I am announcing my decommitment from the University of Louisville,” Fryman announced Tuesday. “Thank you to the coaching staff and I’m grateful for the relationships that were built through the process.”

After much prayer and consideration with my family, I am announcing my decommitment from the University of Louisville. Thank you to the coaching staff and I’m grateful for the relationships that were built through the process. — Ty (@fryman_tyler) June 23, 2026

There are currently six Rivals insider predictions, led by Steve Wiltfong, Justin Rowland, Nick Roush and Adam Luckett, among others, giving Kentucky a 98.9 percent chance to pull off the commitment.

The 6-foot-1 wide receiver is currently ranked No. 152 in the country and No. 26 at his position, according to Rivals. He also holds offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Louisville, Cincinnati, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Iowa, Wake Forest and UConn — but it’s Stein and the Cats maintaining traction after initially gaining it in the spring.

The two-sport star took an official visit to Lexington this past weekend alongside the likes of Jake Nawrot, Dominic Black and Elijah Brown — all fellow four-stars and UK commits who certainly put on the full-court press to push the in-state standout toward a flip.

“He’s awesome,” Nawrot said of Fryman in an interview with Rivals’ Greg Smith. “Me and him bonded really well and I’m hoping to have a great relationship and connection with him if he’s at UK.”

Stein has been battling for the four-star pass-catcher’s commitment since he first arrived, hosting Fryman for Junior Day back in February, then again during spring ball in April.

He’s been a top priority and future focal point of the Wildcats’ passing attack, assuming they can get it done, as expected.

“Coach Stein was saying great things about me, and said I’d play a key role in the offense. I see myself as a glue guy,” Fryman previously told KSR+. “I bring the energy every day, compete, and help the guys around me get better. I’m just a playmaker.”

As of Tuesday, the in-state receiver is officially a free agent. Time to reel him in once and for all, Stein.