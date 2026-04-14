5 Kentucky Derby Contenders You Need to Know

Only two Saturdays are in the way of the 152nd running for the Roses beneath the Twin Spires at Churchill Downs. Kentucky Derby season officially kicks off on Saturday with Thunder Over Louisville, returning after a one-year absence, thanks to severe flooding.

As the Commonwealth prepares for pomp and circumstance, the horses are entering idle mode. The Road to Kentucky Derby prep race circuit concluded with Saturday’s upset win for Trendsetter in the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland. The field will change with scratches from morning workouts, but a pecking order has emerged amongst the top contenders for Kentucky Derby 152.

[LOOK: The Road to Kentucky Derby Leaderboard]

1. Renegade

In baseball, the tie goes to the runner. In horse racing, when all things are equal, the tie goes to the jockey. Nobody knows the horses better than the rider, which is why Renegade will be the morning line favorite for Kentucky Derby 152.

Irad Ortiz Jr. is one of the top jockeys in North America, but he’s still searching for his first Kentucky Derby win. He rode three of the top horses in this year’s field. He ultimately passed on a chance to ride Commandment in the Florida Derby to saddle Renegade in the Arkansas Derby. The late closer flew down the middle of the track to win by four lengths at Oaklawn. A top-notch final furlong speed is 13 seconds or less, and he did it in 11.84.

A huge performance from RENEGADE in the G1 Arkansas Derby, grabbing 100 points in his final Kentucky Derby prep race! 🌹🌟@iradortiz piloted the 3YO colt for trainer Todd Pletcher!



🎥 #TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/H9Zot5b7vj — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) March 29, 2026

2. Further Ado

Brad Cox has tasked John Velazquez to get the trainer into the Kentucky Derby Winner’s Circle. Further Ado posted a 106 Beyer Speed Figure in the Blue Grass Stakes, the highest of any of this year’s contenders. It was an impressive win, but many will poke holes in the weak field he faced at Keeneland.

FURTHER ADO ($3.70)! INCREDIBLE!



The Blue Grass Stakes (G1) field was demolished by the son of Gun Runner (@Three_Chimneys). The @keenelandsales & @OBSSales graduate earns 100 points to the @KentuckyDerby for owners @spendthriftfarm. @bradcoxracing trains, @iradortiz was up! pic.twitter.com/5R2jNLWMgt — FanDuel Racing (@FanDuel_Racing) April 4, 2026

3. Commandment

Luis Saez will take the reins for Brad Cox’s three-year-old that has posted four straight victories, including the top two preps at Gulfstream Park, the Florida Derby and the Fountain of Youth. This horse has a flair for the dramatics, winning each of those races by less than a length. Commandment is atop the Road to Kentucky Derby Leaderboard.

4. The Puma

The Puma posted an impressive 94 Beyer in a Tampa Bay Derby win. Trained by Gustavo Delgado, it followed up that victory by battling Commandment to the wire in the Florida Derby, the best Derby Prep Race this spring.

COMMANDMENT!



The $1 million Florida Derby (G1) goes to #4 COMMANDMENT, a son of @spendthriftfarm Into Mischief. Flavien Prat up on the @bradcoxracing trainee, who is owned by Wathnan Racing. The Puma nipped on the line, Chief Wallabee third, and Nearly finished fourth. pic.twitter.com/bRHoHJc3Ac — FanDuel Racing (@FanDuel_Racing) March 28, 2026

5. Fulleffort

Brad Cox has a Kentucky Derby win, but did not get to celebrate in the Churchill Downs’ Winner’s Circle with Mandaloun. Fulleffort is his third entry in this year’s race, and could pull off a surprise on the First Saturday in May. The horse won its last prep in the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park, a place that has consistently put horses on the Kentucky Derby tote board. Keep a close eye on this one as we get closer to May 2.

FULLEFFORT is a local contender in the Saturday's G3 Jeff Ruby Steaks at @TurfwayPark on the Road to the @kentuckyderby! 🌹



The grey colt finished 2nd in both the Leonatus and John Battaglia Memorial. 🏇



Will be benefit from the added 1/16th of a mile? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lACmPFyAWV — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) March 19, 2026

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