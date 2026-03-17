5 Reasons You Need to Lock In for the First Four

The engines of the NCAA Tournament don’t get humming until Thursday, but like a diesel, it takes some time to warm up before firing on all cylinders. That’s what it is happening over the next two days when Dayton hosts the First Four. You may overlook these NCAA Tournament appetizers on truTV, but that would be foolish for a variety of reasons.

Barkley and Dickie V

The truTV production is typically reserved for the lowest-ranking members of the Turner Broadcasting crew. That’s not the case this year. Charles Barkley and Dick Vitale will join Brian Anderson for tonight’s nightcap between a pair of No. 11 seeds, Texas and NC State. The two basketball legends injected plenty of entertainment into Kentucky’s win over Indiana at Rupp Arena, and you should expect nothing less from tonight’s reunion.

So Many First Four Success Stories

Many college basketball fans probably scoffed when the play-in games expanded, bringing the First Four to life in 2011. Then VCU won five consecutive games to reach the Final Four. UCLA made another improbable run from the First Four to the Final Four in 2021.

In 12 of the last 14 NCAA Tournaments, a team from the First Four has advanced to at least the Round of 32. One of those was No. 16 seed Fairleigh-Dickinson. In the postgame locker room, head coach Tobin Anderson got caught on a hot mic saying, “The more I watch Purdue, the more I think we can beat them.” That’s exactly what happened two days later.

We’re Back!

If it feels like deja vu all over again for some of these teams, you’re not wrong. Howard lost its First Four game to Wagner back in 2024. Rodney Terry was fired shortly after Texas lost its First Four game a year ago to Xavier.

This is not NC State’s first appearance in the First Four, but it wasn’t when DJ Burns took the Wolfpack to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed. NC State knocked off Xavier before falling in overtime to St. Louis back in 2014.

Welcome Back, UMBC

Few folks knew what UMBC stood for when the Retrievers from Maryland Baltimore-County, made history. A No. 1 seed had never lost to a No. 16 when they faced off against Virginia in 2018. UMBC didn’t just beat UVA, they thoroughly dominated the NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 overall seed.

A tie game at halftime turned into a rout. UMBC shot 67.9% from the field and scored 53 second-half points, one more than the Cavaliers’ total, behind a 28-point performance from Jairus Lyles. The 74-54 win was one of the greatest upsets in college basketball history.

Since that historic 2018 win, UMBC has not returned to the NCAA Tournament. They have a chance to notch another win when they face off against Howard tonight.

(Almost) Undefeated Miami gets a First Four Home Game

Yes, I wrote nearly 500 words before getting to the biggest story in the First Four. Miami (Oh) finished its regular season 31-0, yet unlike previous unbeatens, they have to win another game to reach the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Redhawks played with fire all season long, winning eight one-score games and four in overtime, before they finally got burned with an opening-round loss to UMass in the MAC Conference Tournament. Their paltry resume forced the Selection Committee to send them to Dayton, which is only an hour away from the school’s campus in Oxford.

A balanced team with six players who average 10+ points per game, they rank in the Top 25 in two-point shooting, three-point shooting, and effective field goal percentage. Facing an SMU team that ranks No. 26 in offensive efficiency, a high-scoring affair may be on the horizon. More importantly, this game will serve as a litmus test for both the haters and the fans of the Cinderella. It will be must-watch TV.

First Four Schedule, Odds

Tuesday

16 UMBC (-1.5) vs. 16 Howard

6:40 p.m. ET, truTV (Jordan Kent, Jim Spanarkel, Jenny Dell)

11 Texas (-1.5) vs. 11 NC State

9:15 p.m. ET, truTV (Brian Anderson, Charles Barkley, Dick Vitale, Jenny Dell)

Wednesday

16 Prairie View (+3.5) vs. 16 Lehigh

6:40 p.m. ET, truTV (Jordan Kent, Jim Spanarkel, Jenny Dell)

11 Miami (OH) (+6.5) vs. 11 SMU

9:15 p.m. ET, truTV (Jordan Kent, Jim Spanarkel, Jenny Dell)

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