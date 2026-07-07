5-star DeMarcus Henry includes Kentucky in list cut

Has Mark Pope identified his next five-star addition after pulling off top-20 pledge Ryan Hampton earlier this summer? Kentucky is one step closer, now a finalist for top-five recruit DeMarcus Henry.

The 6-foot-7 wing out of Santa Ana, CA cut his list to eight schools on Monday with the Wildcats still in contention for the No. 1 player in the country at his position.

UK joins Louisville, BYU, Arkansas, North Carolina, Kansas, Ohio State and UConn among others left in the race.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Demarcus Henry is down to eight schools, he tells @Rivals.



The 6-7 small forward is the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2027 class. https://t.co/mPNtfl17Hi pic.twitter.com/hP6HnGZS7G — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 7, 2026

He’s rated as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to Rivals’ Top-150 Player Rankings.

Pope extended a scholarship offer back in May immediately after watching the do-it-all talent score 25 points in the first live period of the Nike EYBL season. He’s now averaging 19.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest this summer while leading his Vegas Elite team to a 5-2 record entering the final two sessions this weekend in Las Vegas and next in North Augusta for Peach Jam.

What does he think of the Cats?

“A great program, a great environment, and it’s a blue-blood school, so it’s a great opportunity,” Henry told KSR after receiving the offer. “I like their playing style, how they play. Mark Pope is a great coach.”

As for what his future school is getting in a commitment when the time comes down the road, Henry isn’t shy about where he stands among his peers.

“I feel like I’m the best player in the country,” he added. “That’s really how I feel.”

We know where he gets it from as the son of late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 26 after playing six seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Kentucky target’s father racked up 1,826 yards and 20 touchdowns in his time in the NFL after being drafted in the third round in 2005 out of West Virginia.

He’ll be following in his father’s footsteps as a standout college athlete before making his way to the pros — only this time on the hardwood. Where will he go? Kentucky’s still got a shot, fortunately.