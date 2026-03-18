5-Star Forward Christian Collins Chooses USC over Kentucky and Louisville

Christian Collins has made his college decision, and the five-star forward isn’t heading to Kentucky. Collins announced his commitment to the USC Trojans on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound small forward from St. John Bosco (Playa Del Rey, CA) chose USC over Kentucky and USC. He was trending to Kentucky in the fall before negotiations were held up.

Collins is the nation’s No. 5 overall prospect according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. Rivals ranks Collins as the No. 2 small forward and the No. 3 overall player in the 2026 class.

Kentucky’s Recruiting Efforts in the 2026 Recruiting Class

Kentucky’s recruiting in the 2026 class has been rocky. UK doesn’t have any commits in the 2026 class, but there are still some targets left on the board. KSR took a deep dive into Kentucky’s recruiting troubles in December.

The biggest name left on Kentucky’s board is No. 1-ranked recruit Tyran Stokes. Stokes cut his list to Kentucky, Kansas, and Oregon in the fall. He took an unofficial visit to Kansas earlier this season.

CG

Brandon McCoy: 6-foot-5 guard from St. John Bosco – No. 11 overall

SF

Tyran Stokes: 6-foot-7 forward from Notre Dame – No. 1 overall

PF

Miikka Muurinen: 6-foot-10 forward from Compass Prep – No. 15 overall