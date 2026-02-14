5-Star Guard Jordan Smith Jr. Commits to Arkansas

Jordan Smith Jr. was one of Kentucky’s top targets in the 2026 class, but now he’s headed elsewhere. The five-star guard announced his commitment to Arkansas on Friday evening.

Smith, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound shooting guard from Paul VI Catholic (Washington, DC), chose Arkansas over his other finalists of Kentucky, Duke, Georgetown, Indiana, and Syracuse. He joins four-star guards JJ Andrews and Abdou Toure in Arkansas’ 2026 class.

“[John] Calipari is preaching that if I want to go to the NBA, he’ll help me in any way if I go there,” Smith told KSR+ in October. “He’s saying that he’s going to help me, put the ball in my hands, make an impact right away, and I’ll lead the team.”

Duke was the perceived leader for much of Smith’s recruitment. However, after the Blue Devils landed a commitment from five-star guard Deron Rippey Jr. in late December, Arkansas began to gain traction for Smith.

Smith visited Kentucky for Big Blue Madness in October. He visited all of his finalists except Indiana.

Smith is the No. 3 overall player in the 2026 Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Smith as the No. 2 shooting guard and the No. 6 overall player in the 2026 class.

Who’s Left on Kentucky’s Big Board

Kentucky still hasn’t landed a commitment in the 2026 class. KSR+ is keeping track of Kentucky’s big board with all of the players UK has offered in the 2026 class.

CG

Brandon McCoy: 6-foot-5 guard from St. John Bosco – No. 13 overall

SG

Caleb Holt: 6-foot-5 guard from Prolific Prep – No. 4 overall

SF

Tyran Stokes: 6-foot-7 forward from Notre Dame – No. 1 overall

Christian Collins: 6-foot-8 forward from St. John Bosco – No. 5 overall

Bruce Branch: 6-foot-7 forward from Prolific Prep – No. 10 overall

PF

Miikka Muurinen: 6-foot-10 forward from Compass Prep – No. 15 overall