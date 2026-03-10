5 Things to Watch for at Kentucky Football Spring Practice

We’ve heard new Kentucky head coach Will Stein speak plenty of times, including Monday morning on Kentucky Sports Radio. The time for talk is over.

The Kentucky Wildcats are finally putting on some pads and playing football. Spring practice kicks off Tuesday. They’ll take the gridiron three times before spring break, then return for another month of practice, culminating with the Blue-White Game on Saturday, April 18. KSR will have wall-to-wall coverage throughout all of the action. Here’s what we’ll be keenly watching throughout Will Stein’s first spring practice.

1. Compete, Compete, Compete

Over the next six weeks, you will hear some form of “compete, competition, iron sharpens iron” in almost every interview. That is the name of the game for Stein. He made that clear during his first day of the job, reminding BBN that you only get better at football by playing football.

Most coaches finesse depth chart discussions. Stein is taking it one step further during spring practice. Rather than ones vs. twos, teams will be evenly split between blue and white. The deck will be reshuffled multiple times. For wide receivers who may not be apparent day one starters, they’ll get plenty of opportunities to catch passes from Kenny Minchey. On the offensive line, Cutter Leftwich will get to see multiple combinations before discovering which one works best.

This is a drastic shift in philosophy. Mark Stoops‘ primary goal was to get through spring practice without any serious injuries. Will Stein is putting his foot on the gas and testing his new players months before the regular season kicks off against Youngstown State.

2. How Good is Kenny Minchey?

There are plenty of reasons to believe that Kenny Minchey can be a quality starting quarterback, albeit very few have to do with actual live reps. He was neck-and-neck with CJ Carr at Notre Dame, who’s the betting favorite to win the Heisman in 2026. Minchey leaves South Bend with a sterling reputation. How will that translate to Kentucky?

It will be difficult to quantify early success in spring practice. What’s most important are the relationships he cultivates with his pass-catchers and how quickly he can master Stein’s system. So far, so good. There will be good days and bad days at spring practice. If Minchey seamlessly steps into the role of starting quarterback, there should be more good days than bad.

3. Which Leaders Emerge for Kentucky?

There are more than 30 new players on the Kentucky football roster this spring. While most of Big Blue Nation wants to learn more about the new guys, I’m more interested in how they blend with the 53 returning players, many of whom spent their entire collegiate careers playing for Mark Stoops.

Phase one of the offseason was focused on integrating everyone together. Now that they’ll actually share a football field, who steps up into a leadership role? Ty Bryant was Kentucky’s only All-SEC performer a year ago, and the Lexington native and UK football legacy’s charisma makes him an ideal team captain for the defense. Bryant is just one player. Tavion Gadson was exceptional last fall. Can he become the vocal leader in the trenches? Willie Rodriguez shined as an underclassman. He can become Minchey’s go-to guy, but can he also mature into a veteran leader?

The Kentucky football team needs to use spring practice to lay the foundation for success in the fall. These intangibles may not feel like much, but are incredibly vital to a program’s success.

4. Players Leveling Up

Part of the reason Mitch Barnhart hired Will Stein is that the coach is a calculated risk-taker. He took some of those when assembling this roster.

Kentucky prioritized power conference experience when assembling its offensive line in the transfer portal. There are a handful of athletes elsewhere who could play an important role for the Cats, but are taking a significant step up in competition. Shane Carr led Southern Utah in receiving over his first two years of FCS football. Kentucky prioritized Hasaan Sykes and pulled off a transfer portal coup when they got a commitment from the Western Carolina cornerback.

Leveling up takes on a different meaning for others. Elijah “Bo” Barnes brings plenty of pedigree from Texas, but the linebacker has only logged 43 snaps in college football. Kenny Darby flipped from LSU to Kentucky and immediately became the Wildcats’ highest-ranked high school signee. Can he immediately insert himself as a contender in the wide receiver competition? Spring practice will serve as the first litmus test as Stein evaluates how the new pieces of the puzzle actually fit together in practice, not just on paper.

5. Learning How The New Kentucky Regime Will Operate

For the first time in nearly 15 years, the Kentucky football program has a new leader. Big Blue Nation grew accustomed to the Mark Stoops routine. Stein will operate differently, but how does that manifest itself during spring practice?

Over the next six weeks, we’ll be introduced to dozens of new players and nine new assistant coaches. All of this newness is refreshing, generating excitement around the Kentucky football program. It may take some time to adjust, but it’s going to be an entertaining and enlightening ride. Buckle up, BBN.