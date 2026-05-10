6 Things You Need to Know About Franck Kepnang

The Kentucky basketball roster is one step closer to being finalized after Mark Pope secured a signature from Franck Kepnang. The addition of the 6-foot-11 center surprised many around Big Blue Nation. That means we need to get better acquainted with the newest Wildcat. Allow me.

Kepnang is Old

Kepnang will turn 25 in October. He was originally a part of the 2020 recruiting class, before On3 existed. 247 Sports ranked Kepnang as the No. 10 center in his class, one spot ahead of Hunter Dickinson and three spots behind Isaiah Jackson. This guy has been around the college basketball block for a while.

Seeking a 7th Season of Eligibility

Kepnang will be one of the last players to use a Covid waiver for an additional season of eligibility. He reclassified and joined the Oregon Ducks halfway through that pandemic-plagued year, appearing in 17 games. His best offensive outing was actually in the Sweet 16, scoring eight points in a loss to USC.

After transferring to Washington for the 2022-23 season, he suffered a torn ACL eight games into the season. Another injury limited him to only 10 games the following year. He started in 25 games last year, but that season was cut short by what Danny Sprinkle described as a “stress reaction in his fibula or tibia.”

The sword cuts both ways. You should probably have some injury concerns about Kepnang, but that is the only thing that will give him the chance to play at Kentucky. Former Wildcat Cam’Ron Fletcher has a similar injury history, and it paved the way for a waiver to play for High Point next season.

Pope Once Coached Against Kepnang

Early in the 2021-22 season, BYU played Oregon in Portland. Mark Pope’s squad put it on the Ducks. Kepnang had four rebounds and a blocked shot in 11 minutes of the 81-49 BYU win.

The new Kentucky center also played against another former Cat.

You can always find Kerr Kriisa in a picture going against any transfer. pic.twitter.com/vydFWQTROU — Rare Rookies (@rarerookies) May 9, 2026

Originally from Cameroon

Franck was a 6-foot-tall 12-year-old when a man asked him at a grocery store in Cameroon’s capital city of Yaoundé, “Do you know what basketball is?” He quickly learned, and it changed his life forever.

The only son of Hortense Tchuisseu, his mother spent her days working at a sugar factory. He jumped at the chance to change his family’s life, learning English and moving 6,000 miles away to attend a prep school in Massachusetts.

“Two weeks later, I was on a plane to the U.S. I told Mom I had to go. I have a chance to rewrite my whole family story, my legacy, to do something for all of us,” said Franck. By the time he reached the collegiate ranks, his mother was able to retire from that sugar factory and move to the U.S. to follow her son’s basketball career.

Kepnang will become the first Kentucky basketball player from Cameroon. He’s the second international player to sign with Kentucky this offseason, joining Ousmane N’Diaye, a 22-year-old native of Senegal who most recently played professionally in Italy.

Kepnang is a Rim Protector

Ranked by Rivals as the No. 30 center in this year’s transfer portal cycle, Kepnang was one of the best shot-blockers in the Big Ten last season. He swatted 2.1 shots per game, second only to Michigan’s Aday Mara. Kepnang’s block percentage of 9.9 was the 14th-best in all of college basketball. He recorded six blocked shots in three games last season.

If this doesn’t get you excited about Washington transfer Franck Kepnang, then I don’t know what will. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ifyPT6NfAs — Cats Coverage (@Cats_Coverage) May 9, 2026

[KSR Plus: What Franck Kepnang Brings to Kentucky]

Kentucky gets a Traditional Back-to-the-Basket Center

In modern college basketball, not all 6-foot-11 frontcourt players are created equally. Kepnang is exactly what you envision from a traditional center.

He took one three-point shot last season, instead, staying in the paint where he scored efficiently, netting 51.5% of his field goal attempts. He’s not a great free-throw shooter, knocking down 68.9% of his attempts. Last season, he had 9+ rebounds in eight games. Kepnang has spent his entire career in the Big Ten, a league with a reputation for physical play in the paint. There are injury concerns, but the new Kentucky center will be ready for the physical rigors of SEC play.