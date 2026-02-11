6 Former Kentucky Wildcats Invited to the NFL Combine

The NFL world gathered in San Francisco for a week before the Seahawks blasted the Patriots in Super Bowl LX. The victory ended one season, but the page quickly turns to the next chapter. In just a few short weeks, the NFL world will descend upon Indianapolis for the 2026 Scouting Combine. Kentucky will have multiple players in the mix as they look to turn heads ahead of the NFL Draft.

The NFL Combine has extended 319 invitations to prospective professional football players, who will have their athletic tools tested and get a chance to meet with front offices from February 23 through March 2. Of the 319 invites, six suited up for the Kentucky Wildcats last fall.

RB Seth McGowan

WR Kendrick Law

IOL Joshua Braun

IOL Jager Burton

IOL Jalen Farmer

DL David Gusta

Of the six NFL Combine participants, only one was brought to Kentucky as a high school recruit, Lexington native Jager Burton. Four players only spent one season in Lexington after hitting the transfer portal, while Farmer started for two seasons on the Kentucky offensive line after beginning his career at Florida.

McGowan and Farmer each had a chance to showcase their skills at the Senior Bowl last month in Mobile. Even though Kentucky fans were surprised when Farmer entered his name into the NFL Draft as an underclassman, he’s clearly captured the attention of front offices. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler named him one of the Top 100 prospects in this year’s class.

The other four former Wildcats traveling to Indy spent time in Texas at the East-West Shrine Game. Burton and Law impressed a few scouts, and a solid NFL Combine performance could solidify their spot on day three of the NFL Draft.

What might be more striking than who made the cut is who did not. Former Kentucky WR Barion Brown will head to Indy for the NFL Combine after a strong Senior Bowl performance, but Dane Key did not receive an invitation to Indy. During his first three years of college football, Key accumulated 1,870 receiving yards, ranking fifth all-time at Kentucky. He transferred to Nebraska for the 2025 season and caught 39 passes for five touchdowns, but only had 452 yards, the fewest of his career.

