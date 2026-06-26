6 Kentucky Wildcats Earn Preseason All-SEC Honors from Athlon Sports

Even though magazines are sadly no longer a regularly used medium, the college football world is still producing them ahead of each season. Athlon Sports is firing up its summertime tradition and a couple of Kentucky Wildcats are considered among the best of the best in the SEC.

Six Kentucky Wildcats earned Preseason All-SEC Honors from Athlon. Left tackle Lance Heard is a Second Team All-SEC offensive tackle. Four players are on the Third Team: TE Willie Rodriguez, C Coleton Price, S Ty Bryant, and DT Tavion Gadson. We finish with DE Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace, a fourth-teamer in the preseason magazine.

Heard will be a popular Kentucky Wildcat in all of these preseason features. The SEC veteran has 24 starts in the league and was a Third Team All-SEC selection last year for Tennessee. Will Stein can’t wait to see what he can do in Lexington. “I’m so fired up to have on our team,” he recently told KSR. “How do we get him out in space?”

Rodriguez is poised for a big year in Stein’s system, which enjoys targeting tight ends. The Northern Kentucky native tallied 23 catches for 310 yards and one touchdown last fall.

Coleton Price has 30 career starts under his belt at Baylor. The veteran is the highest-rated Wildcat in the new EA Sports College Football video game. Like Price, Bryant will be a captain for the Cats. Last year, the Lexington native led the SEC in interceptions.

Kentucky’s defensive line is being slept on, but not by Athlon. Gadson and Humphrey-Grace will be players that opposing fans around the SEC will be talking about this fall.

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. Justin Rowland and Jeff Drummond have joined the team to give you the best Kentucky football recruiting coverage on the internet. Will Stein has momentum, and we have all of the intel.

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