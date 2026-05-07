6 Things You Need to Know About Iveon Lewis

Kentucky is riding a wave of recruiting momentum, adding a four-star talent in each of the last four weeks. The Cats can extend that streak to five on Saturday when Iveon Lewis announces his college decision. Before he shares which school he will attend at 3 PM ET on the Rivals YouTube Channel, learn more about the talented pass-catcher.

Kentucky is one of Five Finalists

Georgia, Maryland, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech are also in the mix for the Richmond, VA, pass-catcher. Kentucky and Virginia Tech have butted heads on a few prospects, with the Wildcats winning one of the first high-profile duels for Tristin Hughes. This time, it’s in the Hokies’ backyard. Kentucky WR coach Joe Price can make quite a statement if he can give the Cats another recruiting win over James Franklin.

Lewis is a Big Will Stein Fan

Judging off his conversation with Jacob Polacheck, it sounds like Lewis was caught off guard by his initial conversations with Will Stein. The Kentucky head coach doesn’t sound like most head coaches.

“He’s actually a cool dude. I never knew he was that cool,” Lewis told KSR+. “He’s a great guy to be around. He’s really straightforward. [Coach Stein] will tell you what you’re good at, but also tell you what you need to work on. He broke that down to me. Not a lot of coaches will do that.”

He Rocked Kentucky Gloves

Lewis was wearing Kentucky logos all over his hands while competing in the OT7 league for the South Florida Express. That’s gotta be a good sign, right? If you need another positive sign for the Cats, here are three: Steve Wiltfong, Chad Simmons, and Sam Spiegelman have placed RPM picks for Lewis to Kentucky.

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A 1,000-Yard Receiver

You don’t become a four-star wide receiver without production. Lewis has been a Top 10 pass-catcher in Virginia over the last two years.

During his breakout sophomore campaign, Lewis tallied 45 receptions for 1,069 yards (23.8 YPC) and 14 touchdowns to earn Second Team All-State honors. In 2025, he had another 1,000-yard season, earning First Team All-State honors after posting 42 catches for 1,046 yards (24.9 YPC) and 12 touchdowns. Not too shabby.

Lewis is Multi-Sport Star

Well, is bowling a sport? One might consider it a game, but most states have officially-sanctioned state champions in bowling, so we can go ahead and call it a sport. During Lewis’ trip to Lexington, he hit the lanes with some of the Kentucky coaches. Joe Price got the best of the talented young receiver, who bowled around a 140.

A Lengthy Accelerator

When you turn on the tape for a 6-foot-3 wide receiver, you expect them to be able to high-point the football and make contested catches. He checks that box. The part of his game that stands out is his ability to accelerate after the catch, even when contact is inevitable. Lewis absorbs contact from would-be tacklers, then flies by the rest of the defense. He’s an impressive young wide receiver.