7 Things to Remember When Filling Out Your NCAA Tournament Bracket

Folks, we have a bracket. The Selection Committee has seeded the field of 68, and now it’s time for you to make your NCAA Tournament picks. There is no perfect science to it. It doesn’t matter how much research you put into every single team, you’re going to get a few wrong. While this may not eliminate those mistakes, you should consider a few things before making your picks.

UCLA Flies East

When the Big Ten became a coast-to-coast conference, gamblers in the college football world looked for angles to exploit the additional travel. CBS’ Tom Fornelli found that whenever a school crossed the Rockies (sans Penn State, Ohio State, and Oregon), teams were 5-19 straight up and 8-16 Against the Spread (ATS).

In Big Ten basketball, nobody complains about travel more than crotchety Mick Cronin. He ranted about it after the Bruins were eliminated last year at Rupp Arena. His funniest quip during a different rant: “We’ve seen the Statue of Liberty twice in the last three weeks.”

As for this year’s team, before winning a couple of games in Chicago at last week’s Big Ten Tournament, UCLA only won once across the Rockies, at Penn State. UCLA opens NCAA Tournament play against UCF in Philadelphia.

Free Throws are More Important in the NCAA Tournament

The thing that college basketball players forget about in the NCAA Tournament is that free throws are, in fact, free. When the game gets tight, those shots from the charity stripe matter a whole lot. The pressure can become a vice grip that squeezes a win until it turns into a loss.

It’s not the end all be all in determining winners and losers, but if all other things are equal, give me the team that’s proven it from the free throw line to advance in the NCAA Tournament. Here are the ten best and worst teams from the charity stripe who are still dancing.

Best FT Shooting Teams

1. Saint Mary’s (81.1%)

4. Vanderbilt (79.3%)

6. Illinois (78.9%)

12. Wisconsin (78.6%)

21. Ohio State (77.5%)

30. Houston (77.2%)

33. Iowa (77%)

34. Louisville (76.9%)

35. Siena (76.9%)

37. NC State (76.8%)

Worst FT Shooting Teams

344. LIU (66.8%)

340. Iowa State (67.2%)

316. North Carolina (68.4%)

311. Miami (FL) (68.5%)

309. Missouri (68.6%)

290. Villanova (69.4%)

289. Tennessee (69.4%)

284. Penn (69.5%)

278. Northern Iowa (69.7%)

276. Furman (69.8%)

Highly-Seeded Teams Ranked 150th or Worse in FT Percentage: Arizona, Duke, UConn, St. John’s, Virginia, Gonzaga, Texas Tech

Pat Kelsey has Never Won an NCAA Tournament Game

Imagine having a head coach without an NCAA Tournament win on his resume. Couldn’t be me.

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Nebraska has Never Won an NCAA Tournament Game

Fred Hoiberg has made Nebrasketball fun. That has not been the case, really ever. Nebraska has been to the NCAA Tournament eight times and has eight losses. The Huskers won The Crown last year and actually used that momentum to get a No. 3 seed, the highest for the program since they lost to No. 14 Xavier in the opening round of the 1991 NCAA Tournament.

There are plenty of sickos who would love to keep this streak alive; however, they drew Troy in the first round. The Sun Belt was a bad basketball conference this year. Troy lost six games in league play and still had the No. 1 seed in their conference tournament, where they only needed to win two games to get to the Big Dance. In the Sun Belt Title Game, they played a Georgia Southern that was on its sixth game in six days. It’s time for Nebraska to shine in the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona’s Lengthy Final Four Drought

Arizona usurped Florida as the hottest team in the country during conference tournament play. The buzzer-beating win over Iowa State was a thriller, and they followed it up by taking care of business against Houston. Before you pick the West Coast Wildcats to cut down the nets, imagine Arizona in the Final Four.

Hard to do, right? Arizona has not been to the Final Four since 2001, when Gilbert Arenas, Richard Jefferson, and Luke Walton were lacing ’em up. They’ve made five Elite Eights since, including three during a five-year span, but Tommy Lloyd has not gotten past the Sweet 16 during his first four years in Tucson, and has a loss to a No. 15 seed on his resume.

Izzo as a No. 3 in the NCAA Tournament

Tom Izzo is tied with John Calipari for the most NCAA Tournament wins by an active head coach. He only has a couple of wins with a No. 3 next to Michigan State’s name. In his previous three appearances as a No. 3 seed, they’ve only made it to the second weekend once, including a loss in the first round to Weber State.

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How Many Cinderella Upsets You Should Pick

Everyone fills out their bracket differently, but there is a commonality amongst us all. After completing the bracket, upon further review, you tell yourself, “I don’t have enough upsets.”

Do not fret. As much as we fall in love with the Madness of March, Cinderella plays a much smaller role than you probably suspect. Since 2022, the first NCAA Tournament with crowds since the pandemic, the event has averaged six wins by double-digit seeds in the opening round. Only three teams seeded 11th or worse won a game in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

One thing you should consider when picking upsets: a team from the First Four has advanced to at least the Round of 32 in 12 of the last 14 NCAA Tournaments.