8th grader Pierre Rondo is already making a name for himself on the Nike EYBL scene

Coming off a semifinal finish in the Sweet 16 state tournament for North Oldham High School, eighth grader Pierre Rondo (class of 2030) is now looking to make his mark on the AAU scene. It hasn’t taken him long to impress.

Rondo, the son of former Kentucky guard/NBA All-Star Rajon Rondo, is playing for his dad on the Nike EYBL circuit. Their team is appropriately named Rondo Academy, and they’ve jumped out to a great start this weekend in North Carolina.

Rondo Academy’s 8th-grade boys team is already 3-0 this week, winning all three games by at least 18 points. The most impressive dub was a 77-25 blowout win over Boo Williams on Friday, in which Rondo Academy held the opponent to just two second-half points. They’ll play one final game on Sunday morning against Twelve Time.

Stats aren’t exactly easy to come by for eighth-grade AAU hoops, but thanks to NextUpRecruits, we know that Pierre went for 20 points in a 65-47 win over Georgia Stars on Saturday. One of the scouts in attendance, Houston Wilson, described the younger Rondo as someone who “continues to establish himself as one of the top lead guards in the class of 2030.”

His Nike EYBL debut against Boo Williams had social media buzzing.

Rajon Rondo's 8th grade son Pierre plays just like him! He went crazy in his Nike Jr. EYBL debut 👀 @RajonRondo @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/oMRxHSjxDE — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) April 4, 2026

It’s going to be a while before college recruiting is a serious thing for Rondo, but he’s on pace to become one of the nation’s top high school recruits once he graduates from the middle school ranks later this spring. Despite being the only eighth grader to play real minutes in the Sweet 16 last month, he was among the best players in the tournament.

Throughout the 2025-26 season for North Oldham, Rondo averaged 14.6 points per outing while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor and 39.5 percent from deep. The Mustangs made the school’s first-ever Sweet 16 semifinal. Rondo is still a bit undersized (he is in eighth grade, after all), but he has the same passing IQ as his dad with the added range of a deep ball.

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