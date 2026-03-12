A balanced scoring attack gives Kentucky the nine-point halftime lead vs. Missouri

Kentucky is 20 minutes away from advancing to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals — but as we saw in the first matchup vs. Missouri back in January, that’s much easier said than done, giving up an eight-point lead with four minutes and change to go at Rupp Arena.

We’d rather be in this position than on the other side, though.

We’re not gonna complain about any leads, but this one could have been a 15-point-plus advantage with a real opportunity to run the Tigers out of the gym in the second half. The Cats are playing well, shooting 48.4 percent from the field with just four turnovers while forcing seven on the other end and winning the battle in the paint (26-14) and off the bench (10-5) with 10 assists on 15 made field goals compared to two on 10 for Mizzou.

They just couldn’t take advantage in the final minute with the lead at 12 and two shots to extend the lead, only to give up a three on the other end and miss one more before the break.

Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen, Andrija Jelavic, Malachi Moreno and Mo Dioubate all have six each, followed by Collin Chandler with four and Kam Williams with three.

On the other end, Mark Mitchell has nine, followed by T.O. Barrett with seven and Jayden Stone with five.

Take a look at the full box score:

Finish this one out, Cats.