A bizarre night to end a bad week in an exhausting season for Kentucky fans

I’m tired, and I’m not just talking about bad sleep after a late night. This season has been exhausting for Kentucky fans; the Auburn loss and the fireworks that followed served as the latest example, a bizarre night to end a bad week.

Let’s start with the facts. Kentucky lost its third straight game for the first time since the 2020-21 season, which the Cats finished 9-16. Kentucky now has ten losses for the fourth season in a row, a stretch that mirrors the final two years of the Billy Gillespie and Tubby Smith eras. There are still four regular-season games remaining, three of which the Cats will not be favored in.

Speaking of odds, Kentucky was not favored to win last night. I think that’s important to remember. The Cats went into last night’s game on the Plains as a 3.5-point underdog. So, if you’re really looking for a positive this morning, they covered. It certainly doesn’t feel like it.

The offensive foul called on Collin Chandler with 14 seconds remaining is the talking point of the game. Technically, yes, it was a foul; however, whether or not it should have been called at such a critical juncture is the controversy. It opened the door for Auburn to win the game, Elyjah Freeman tipping in a missed jumper by KeShawn Murphy while Kentucky’s frontcourt simply watched.

Mark Pope’s emotions were on full display afterward, as he used every negative adjective in the book to describe the officiating without directly mentioning the officials in the postgame press conference. Once he stepped outside the room, he let it rip, telling Mitch Barnhart, “If those MF-ers try to fine me, screw ’em. I didn’t say a word about how they cheated us.” Pope was slightly more censored in his radio comments, but slipped toward the end, telling Tom Leach that Kentucky still could have won despite “all of the really horrid, distressing people who were associated with this game.”

I have no doubt Pope’s emotions after the game were genuine; whether or not he should have worn them on his sleeve like that is another debate. His rant just steps outside the media room door felt 100% intentional, Pope knowing full well that reporters could still hear him and that their cameras would still be rolling. Maybe he did it as a rallying cry for his team, trying to sharpen the chip on their shoulders that has served them so well this season. Otega Oweh certainly responded, sharing his own complaints about the officiating with Goose Givens on the radio and on Instagram.

To this fan, it simply felt like a distraction. The call on Chandler was frustrating, but it was just one reason why Kentucky lost last night. The Cats led by nine early in the second half and by six midway through. After Auburn’s big run, Kentucky still battled back, tying it up with two minutes to go and taking a three-point lead with 18 seconds remaining. Still, it wasn’t enough to overcome all of the mistakes.

Kentucky committed seven turnovers in the second half. Three of those were by Chandler, who was also 1-6 from the three-point line. With Captain Clutch’s reserves depleted, Kentucky stalled, making just two field goals in 12 minutes in the second half. Oweh took over, scoring a career-high 29 points, 17 in the second half and 13 while playing with four fouls over the final eight minutes.

Even on a career night, Oweh missed one of three free throws with 1:38 to go that would have tied the game, and a layup that would have put the Cats up on the next possession. Brandon Garrison got the rebound, only to miss the uncontested putback. On the other end, Kentucky gave Auburn too many chances, the last being the most frustrating, Freeman soaring above all four Kentucky defenders to secure Murphy’s missed shot and put it back to win. Again, plenty of blame to go around.

No matter the cause, it’s another loss, extending a streak at the wrong time of year. Will Kentucky make the NCAA Tournament? With its current resume, yes. The Cats were a No. 6 seed in the media mock selection after the Georgia loss. ESPN’s Neil Paine puts their chances of making the field with an at-large bid at 90%; however, Kentucky still has three very hard games left (Vanderbilt, at Texas A&M, Florida, all Quad 1 matchups), and one (at South Carolina) that doesn’t even feel safe anymore. Will the Cats rally and pull off some surprises, or is this past week an indication that the end is near? You’ll have to wait to find out in the next chapter of The Unpredictables.

What also stings on this Sunday morning after is that all of this drama came at the end of a blissful Saturday of college basketball. The sport is back in a BIG way this season, with Saturday serving as an appetizer for what could be an incredible March. No. 3 Duke beat No. 1 Michigan in a thriller, delaying the start of Kentucky vs. Auburn. No. 3 Arizona beat No. 2 Houston. No. 23 BYU upset No. 6 Iowa State, with freshman phenom AJ Dybantsa scoring 29 points. Cincinnati upset No. 8 Kansas in The Phog, the Bearcats’ first true road win over a top-10 team since 1990. Even in the SEC, which is a little down this year, Tennessee upset No. 19 Vanderbilt at Memorial Gym, a win that could have helped Kentucky in the standings had they beaten Auburn.

College basketball was at its finest on Saturday. The only reason Kentucky was anywhere near the conversation was because of Pope’s comments. At the end of such an incredible sports day, Kentucky fans were left watching their coach complain about officiating on a night when there were so many other reasons UK should have lost a game it could have won, the biggest insult of all.