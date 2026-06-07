A Closer Look at Kentucky Football Official Visit Weekend

You saw the Kentucky football recruits arrive on campus for their official visits. So how did Will Stein‘s first big recruiting weekend look? A little different than what Big Blue Nation is used to seeing.

The official visit photoshoot has become a rite of passage. Programs bring different bells and whistles to create a memorable experience for the prospects. Kentucky has used props in the past, and included vintage UK gear, but Stein’s program has taken it to another level.

First and foremost, the players aren’t the only ones rocking the vintage Kentucky gear. Stein swiped a shirt from Vintage Therapy to pose with the blue chip recruits. He’s made it abundantly clear that he loves retro UK logos. The Power-K flag is flying in the background. How many more old UK logos can you spot?

Not every photo was taken in this setting. There were also a few photos snagged in different spots. Stein flexed with Larron Westmoreland, while running back Mason Ball appears to have made a video in what looks like the middle of a laser light show.

Kentucky commit @MasonAball on his visit at Kentucky this weekend 😼 pic.twitter.com/a43kcPnWYe — Steins Studs (@SteinsStuds) June 6, 2026

You were probably expecting that. Did you expect Kentucky to bring a bunch of luxury cars to the official visit weekend? I certainly did not. They were parked in the plaza just outside the Joe Craft Football Training Facility on Friday night. Even some of the current Wildcats had to take a closer look.

Luxury cars rolled up to the Joe Craft Football Training Facility for Kentucky’s Official Visit Weekend pic.twitter.com/ptyTJFQ2lm — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) June 6, 2026

Will all of this extra effort from Will Stein turn into more Kentucky football commitments? Buzz is building. Keep your head on a swivel, Big Blue Nation.

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