A History of Kentucky Basketball on Friday the 13th

No, that’s not the sound of Jason Vorhees coming for you. That’s the squeaking of sneakers as the Kentucky Wildcats prepare to pounce the Florida Gators on the Friday the 13th.

Sports bring out superstitions in all of us. Today, a superstition aligns with sports. Kentucky will play Florida in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on a day that is predetermined (by some) to be fateful in all of the wrong ways. Chaos is exactly what Kentucky needs against one of the best college basketball teams in the country. A little could go a long way toward a Kentucky win.

Has this superstitious day actually created good fortune for Kentucky? In recent years, yes.

Kentucky has a Win over Florida on Friday the 13th

If this feels like deja vu it’s because we’ve seen this play out before, but the shoe was on the other foot. Kentucky was 31-0 entering the 2015 SEC Tournament and drew Florida in the first round. The Gators were a .500 team, and the Cats treated them like one.

Florida hung in tough for 20 minutes, trailing by just four points at halftime. That’s when the Wildcats began to choke the life out of Florida. Karl-Antony Towns and Aaron Harrison each scored 13 points in a game where the Wildcats blocked six shots and forced 12 Florida turnovers. Towns made it a double-double with 12 rebounds. Kentucky pulled away for a 64-49 victory, en route to an SEC Tournament Title.

That doesn’t seem too eerie for a Friday the 13th. What if I told you it was Billy Donovan’s final game as the Gators’ head coach? That’s not nothing.

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The Wildcats’ Record on Friday the 13th

Kentucky has won five of its last six games on Friday the 13th, dating back to 1992. That includes a win to kick off six straight victories in the 1998 NCAA Tournament. The three other times the Wildcats have played in the postseason on this superstitious day, they lost, including a loss to Louisville in the 1959 NCAA Tournament. The two teams did not play again until the Dream Game 24 years later.

Kentucky is 5-6 all-time on Friday the 13th. Today would be a great day to even things out and improve to .500.

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