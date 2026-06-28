A Kentucky fan's prank call into Tennessee radio show will make your day

There is nothing better than making fun of Tennessee fans and their beloved program’s inability to make a Final Four. The Volunteers have gone to four Elite Eights in history — including three straight in 2024, 2025 and 2026 — but can’t snap the endless streak no matter how hard they try. It’s glorious and we all love it.

Since Mark Pope’s arrival, Kentucky is a perfect 4-0 against the SEC rival in the regular season with a lone slip-up in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That performance earned UT the right to get dog-walked by Houston in the Elite Eight, 69-50. Elsewhere, it’s been all Cats, no matter the location, Lexington or Knoxville.

That’s what makes one Big Blue Nation member’s prank call into a Tennessee radio show, pretending to be a sad member of Vol Nation.

“I mean, at this point, it feels like we’re charity cases to Kentucky,” the pretend fan told the show. “… We’re, what, 1-3 against them?”

“Yeah, but you won the one that mattered,” the host responded. “… At least you won the one that mattered.”

“Yeah, the one that mattered. And how much did it matter when we didn’t make the Final Four for the 117th year in a row?” he said, his voice trailing off into a giggle. “CATS BABY! YOU ALL SUCK!”

Now, the caller was unnecessarily mean to Brandon Garrison and we do not condone personal attacks on players — even if he’s now at Alabama. The Tennessee host also throws an F-bomb at the end of the clip, so beware around young ears.

But the exchange is worth watching, just to see the disgust on their faces as their never-ending Final Four streak lives to see another day, that March Madness win doing a little too much heavy lifting when defending the Tennessee program.

The giggle is pretty good, too.

Take a look:

Our fan base needs to be studied 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Jf80iOtdh8 — Berkley’s Pops ™️ (@BrandoAKing) June 28, 2026

Vol tears are and will forever be delicious. Keep them coming until the end of time — which will be how long the Final Four streak survives.

CATS BABY! YOU ALL SUCK!