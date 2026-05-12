A movie about Ray Davis inspirational life story is in the works

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis has an incredible life story, and soon, it will be told on the big screen.

Around here, we know Davis as the talented, dual-threat back who transferred to Kentucky for his senior season of college football in 2023, when he set the school’s single-season touchdown record. Davis scored 21 TDs in his only season as a Wildcat, then got picked up by Buffalo in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was selected First Team All-Pro last season.

However, it’s Davis’ time before his football career took off that makes him an inspiration. He beat the odds to get there, overcoming homelessness at age 12 and a childhood in the foster system with absent parents. Former teachers and the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program helped him navigate his teenage years and into college, opening the door for a life and career that beat the odds.

Last fall, after a Bills game in Buffalo, Davis told KSR that a movie was in the works with a big-time director and producer, but couldn’t reveal much more at the time. Fast-forward to today, and The Hollywood Reporter reports that “Breakaway Ray” is in development with Crossroad Productions, directed by Gary Fleder (“Runaway Jury, “The Express, “Reacher”) and written by W. Peter Iliff (“Point Break” and “Varsity Blues”), although the actor who will play Davis has not yet been decided.

The movie will center around nine-year-old Davis growing up in San Francisco.

“Never would’ve thought in a million I’d see my story on the big screen.”

Davis confirmed The Hollywood Reporter’s story on Monday, sharing the project and his appreciation of it.

“I never would’ve thought in a million years I’d see my story on the big screen,” Davis wrote on X. “I’m so grateful to share it on this platform, and this project holds a special place in my heart mentally and emotionally. Beyond excited to see it come to life. All glory to God.”

I never would’ve thought in a million years I’d see my story on the big screen. I’m so grateful to share it on this platform, and this project holds a special place in my heart mentally and emotionally. Beyond excited to see it come to life. All glory to God. #BreakawayRay… pic.twitter.com/x430nMwjfV — Re'Mahn Davis (@raydavis) May 11, 2026

“Breakaway Ray” is due for release in February 2027, and we can’t wait to see it.