KSR Basketball
A psychic says aliens will invade the World Cup tonight. What if they picked Rupp Arena instead?
Have you heard the big disclosure news? Later this evening, an alien mothership will appear over the World Cup match in Miami, according to a Brazilian psychic’s prediction for today’s Scotland-Brazil match.
The claim was first made by another famous psychic, Baba Vanga, who died in 1996 at age 84. She had long warned her followers about an alien invasion during a major sporting event in the future, and Brazilian psychic Vó Bahiana took Baba Vanga’s prediction even further by pinpointing June 24, 2026, as the date it will occur. That’s today.
Should they be right in their prophecies, the mothership will hit South Florida between 6 and 8 p.m. tonight, and it will suck up thousands of fans from the crowd. Wouldn’t that be something?
While we wait to see if the invasion occurs, let’s have some fun imagining what it would be like if aliens picked a Kentucky basketball game as the sporting event instead.
What if aliens invade Rupp Arena for a Kentucky game
- First and foremost, Matt Jones would have to be among the first humans abducted and probed. He’s the biggest non-believer in Big Blue Nation, and could talk about the experience on the postgame show if he returned in time.
- Marlana Van Hoose sings the national anthem to win them over right away. We have to show off the best of our best in the early peace offering. Everett McCorvey leading the crowd in the national anthem is always good, too, but the aliens wouldn’t be able to sing along, and 20,000 people singing in a foreign language might scare our guests away.
- Tom Leach and Jack Givens speak for us as a species. Who doesn’t like Tom Leach or Jack Givens?
- Free parking. Want to start an extraterrestrial conflict? Charge them $30 per spot for the mothership.
- An alien has to be the Y. What an honor that would be for one tiny green thing, assuming it has two arms.
- Let them cut to the front of the ice cream line. If Jay Bilas can get preferential treatment, our new friends from outer space should get a skip-the-line pass, too.
- Put them on the Snackwards Cam as they eat the ice cream. We show off our best technology as they showcase theirs.
- Before they start abducting people from the crowd, the UK intro video is mandatory viewing. If they want to teach us about them, they need to learn our history first. The Dirk Minifield dunk will blow their big-headed minds.
- Mark Pope should treat the invasion like an official visit. Maybe there’s a Wemby or two on board. After all, you can add players from anywhere these days, even space.
- Finally, “Dumas Walker” roars out from the speakers as we wave goodbye. Even better, we pack up slaw burgers, fries, and bottles of Ski for them to take home—and more ice cream.
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