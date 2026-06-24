A psychic says aliens will invade the World Cup tonight. What if they picked Rupp Arena instead?

Have you heard the big disclosure news? Later this evening, an alien mothership will appear over the World Cup match in Miami, according to a Brazilian psychic’s prediction for today’s Scotland-Brazil match.

The claim was first made by another famous psychic, Baba Vanga, who died in 1996 at age 84. She had long warned her followers about an alien invasion during a major sporting event in the future, and Brazilian psychic Vó Bahiana took Baba Vanga’s prediction even further by pinpointing June 24, 2026, as the date it will occur. That’s today.

Should they be right in their prophecies, the mothership will hit South Florida between 6 and 8 p.m. tonight, and it will suck up thousands of fans from the crowd. Wouldn’t that be something?

🚨🇧🇷 TODAY IS THE DAY!



🚨 A Brazilian psychic with 23M+ followers claims a UFO mothership will appear above Hard Rock Stadium during Brazil vs Scotland at the 2026 World Cup on June 24. 👽🛸



She says players, officials, and hundreds of fans could be abducted by alien beings… pic.twitter.com/FQTrLEooM6 — The Touchmine | 𝐓 (@TouchmineX) June 24, 2026

While we wait to see if the invasion occurs, let’s have some fun imagining what it would be like if aliens picked a Kentucky basketball game as the sporting event instead.

What if aliens invade Rupp Arena for a Kentucky game