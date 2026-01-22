A season-ending broken foot for Kam Williams? Don't rule out a return just yet: 'He still has a chance to play again this year.'
Change has ushered in an era of good feelings across Big Blue Nation. Kentucky football fans are the most resilient in the entire sports world. That...Read Full Story
Malachi Moreno has been on a roll lately, averaging 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists during Kentucky's four-game SEC winning streak. The...Read Full Story
Kentucky had to grind out a win from the charity stripe to take down Texas 85-80 at Rupp Arena, giving the Wildcats their fourth-straight SEC win, a...Read Full Story
The current calendar in college football causes some issues. This sport's postseason is ongoing while the coaching carousel, high school recruiting,...Read Full Story
Kentucky is 4-27 all-time against the Tennessee Lady Vols in Knoxville, according to Tennessee's official athletics website. It's been a rough go for...Read Full Story
While most of the Kentucky football coaching staff additions have been reported, the school is still announcing official hires. We got another one on...Read Full Story
This time a year ago, covering Kentucky football recruiting was a chore. It was most comparable to cleaning the baseboards. You should do it, but...Read Full Story
KSR is back at KSBar and Grille this morning, live from 10 a.m. to noon. The big topic today is, of course, Kentucky's 85-80 win over Texas and the...Read Full Story
