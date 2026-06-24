'A set of willing ears': Revisiting Mark Pope's NBA Draft 30 years later

Before we root for Otega Oweh in the second round of the NBA Draft tonight, we continue our historical draft night reflections with a look back at another second-round pick from the University of Kentucky.

Mark Pope.

Pope was one of four Wildcats selected from Kentucky’s 1996 national championship team, beginning with Antoine Walker to Boston at sixth overall that summer. Three picks after Charlotte selected high school phenom Kobe Bryant at No. 13 (before trading him to the Lakers), the Hornets took another guard, Tony Delk, at No. 16, followed by Walter McCarty to New York at No. 19.

Then in the second round, Pope, the captain, was selected at No. 52 overall by the Indiana Pacers. Now, 30 years later, we look back at the dialogue around Pope before and after the draft.

“Welcoming The Pope”

The day after Rod Thorn announced the Pacers’ selection of Pope, the Indianapolis Star quoted head coach Larry Brown, explaining why Indiana made the pick. Turns out, Indiana liked his “willing set of ears.”

Here’s the excerpt:

Brown believes Mark Pope can bring some important qualities to the Pacers. A set of willing ears, for example. “You should always have guys on your bench like him, because if the other guys aren’t looking at you, you know he will,” Brown joked after the Pacers selected Pope in the second round of Wednesday’s NBA Draft. “I used to always draft (North) Carolina guys to give me a little self-esteem.” Brown and Walsh believe Pope can offer more than that, actually. The 6-10 post player came off the bench for Kentucky’s national champions last season but still showed NBA potential with his scoring, shot-blocking ability and athleticism. “He’s real athletic and real long and he’s coming from a great program,” Brown said.

Oct 30, 1999; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers Mark Pope. Mandatory credit: The Indianapolis Star-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before the 1996 NBA Draft, a wave of enticing underclassmen, including the Pacers first-round pick, Erick Dampier, pushed Pope down draft boards. Pope told Larry Vaught of the Danville Advocate-Messenger during the UK seniors’ tour around the state that we was aware of the impact on his draft stock.

“With 18 or 19 kids or whatever the latest number is coming out early, it hurts me,” Pope said. “That is almost the whole first round, and you still have guys like Walt and Tony. It is really looking bad for me, but I’m excited and working as hard as I ever have.”

In another interview from the 1996 barnstorming tour, Pope told Bill Gamblin Jr. of McLean County News in Calhoun, “I just think it will be pretty exciting to just see what happens. It’s something that is pretty much up in the air.”

Pope not among Top 5 power forward prospects

The 1996 NBA mock drafts are hard to track down 30 years later. However, KSR managed to find one position-by-position ranking in an old St. Louis Post-Dispatch. In it, the top five power forward prospects were Marcus Camby (UMass), Lorenzen Wright (Memphis), Samaki Walker (Louisville), Othella Harrington (Georgetown), and Jermaine O’Neal (H.S.), while Pope landed among the six other Power Forwards To Watch. In order, those were Roy Rogers (Alabama), Mark Hendrickson (Washington State), Art Long (Cincinnati), Russ Millard (Iowa), Mark Pope (Kentucky), Carlos Strong (Georgia), and Marcus Mann (Mississippi Valley State).

Watch the moment Mark Pope was drafted

Around this time last year, Kentucky Basketball shared the replay of Mark Pope’s selection in the 1996 NBA Draft. Rick Pitino happened to be on the TNT broadcast’s set when Pope’s name was called.

“My rosary beads were out of prayers,” Pitino told Ernie Johnson and Hubie Brown. “Thank you, Indiana. Do I owe you a big favor because we’re speaking about probably the hardest worker I’ve ever coached. I used to say that Billy Donovan was the hardest worker I’ve ever coached until Mark Pope. This is a young man — if there’s going to be an 11th, 12th man to make a coach proud, it’s this young man.”

Pitino added that his “insides were churning” with each of the last 10 picks, hoping Pope would be the next name called.

“Mark Pope will do the Indiana Pacers proud because no one will outwork this young man.”

Relive that moment below.

Want more about Kentucky in past NBA Drafts? Read about the former Wildcats who outperformed their NBA Draft position.

