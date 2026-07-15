Aaron Harrison has a very good reason for sitting out this year's TBT run with La Familia

When it comes to representing Kentucky, Andrew and Aaron Harrison aren’t used to not playing basketball together. But the twin brothers will be separated for this year’s edition of The Basketball Tournament.

Andrew is back for year three with La Familia, UK’s alumni team, but Aaron, who was a member of the last two rosters, won’t be joining him this time around. He’s got a pretty good reason for sitting out, though.

“He had his first kid yesterday,” Andrew said of his brother on Thursday. “And he had an injury last year, so he’s still recovering from that.”

Andrew says that Aaron and his wife are now the parents of a baby girl.

“I’m Uncle Drew now,” Andrew joked.

The Harrison twins have been important pieces to La Familia’s first two TBT runs, the first ending in the Final Four and the second in the Sweet 16. They combined to average 18.6 points per game in 2024 and then 16 points per game in 2025. Aaron shot 12-36 (33.3 percent) from deep across those two summers as one of the team’s top outside shooting options.

La Familia will need someone to step up in Aaron’s place. An obvious replacement option for that role will be Sean McNeil, who spent four years at West Virginia and Ohio State while shooting 36.8 percent from deep throughout his career. But Andrew will still miss that brother-to-brother connection as he puts on a Kentuckty jersey for the first time without Aaron by his side.

“Man, I miss him so much,” Andrew said. “It’s the first time ever that I’ve been here without him. Of course, we could use him on the team, but he’s handling his business. He’s getting the best gift you can ask for, in a kid, so our whole family is excited for him. But I’m here to do a job and try to win this tournament.”

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