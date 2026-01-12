Aba Selm Signs Return Deal With Kentucky for 2026 Season
Kentucky continues to lock down its roster for next season. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Aba Selm has signed a deal to return to Kentucky for the 2026 season, he tells KSR.
Selm, the 6-foot-4, 323-pound redshirt sophomore, appeared on the SEC availability report throughout the season in year two. He was projected to be a multi-year starter for Kentucky coming out of high school, and is expected to be in the mix for one of Kentucky’s three interior spots in 2026.
Selm, a Northern Kentucky native, took a redshirt season in year one on campus. He was a three-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.
Kentucky transfer commits
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Olaus Alinen
|G/T (6-6, 322)
|Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School
|Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Jesse Anderson
|S (6-0, 180)
|Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons
|Pittsburgh
|Redshirt Junior
|Max Anderson
|iOL (6-5, 311)
|Frisco (Texas) High
|Tennessee
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Elijah “Bo” Barnes
|LB (6-1, 244)
|Dallas (Texas) Skyline
|Texas
|Redshirt Freshman
|Jovantae Barnes
|RB (6-0, 211)
|Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines
|Oklahoma
|Redshirt Senior
|CJ Baxter Jr.
|RB (6-1, 227)
|Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater
|Texas
|Redshirt Junior
|Ahmad Breaux
|iDL (6-3, 278)
|Ruston (La.) High
|LSU
|Junior
|Jordan Castell
|S (6-2, 213)
|Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
|Florida
|Senior
|Xavier Daisy
|WR (6-3, 210)
|Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School
|UAB
|Junior
|Ja’Kayden Ferguson
|WR (6-2, 187)
|Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood Marshall
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Aaron Gates
|Nickel (6-0, 198)
|Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian
|Florida
|Redshirt Junior
|Jamarrion Harkless
|iDL (6-3, 315)
|Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
|Purdue
|Redshirt Junior
|Lance Heard
|T (6-6, 330)
|Monroe (La.) Neville
|LSU | Tennessee
|Senior
|Mark Manfred III
|CB (6-1, 175)
|Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry
|Missouri
|Redshirt Freshman
|Kenny Minchey
|QB (6-2, 208)
|Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
|Notre Dame
|Redshirt Junior
|Antonio O’Berry
|EDGE (6-6, 240)
|Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne
|Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb
|6th-Year Senior
|Coleton Price
|iOL (6-3, 318)
|Bowie (Texas) High
|Baylor
|Redshirt Senior
|Spencer Radnoti
|LS (6-3, 230)
|Canton (Ga.) Cherokee
|Georgia State
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Cyrus Reyes
|S (6-1, 200)
|Taylor (Texas) High
|Mississippi State
|Junior
|Mark Robinson
|T (6-5, 320)
|Longwood (Fla.) Lyman
|UTEP
|Junior
|Hasaan Sykes
|CB (6-0, 185)
|Tucker (Ga.) High
|Western Carolina
|Junior
|Tavion Wallace
|LB (6-1, 239)
|Baxley (Ga.) Appling County
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Dominic Wiseman
|iDL (6-2, 300)
|Davenport (Iowa) High
|South Alabama
|Redshirt Senior
|JacQai Young
|QB (6-2, 205)
|Hurricane (W. Va.) High
|Marshall
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Adam Zouagui
|K (5-11, 188)
|Herndon (Va.) High
|Davidson | South Florida
|Senior
