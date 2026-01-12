Skip to main content
Aba Selm Signs Return Deal With Kentucky for 2026 Season

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck26 minutes ago

Kentucky continues to lock down its roster for next season. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Aba Selm has signed a deal to return to Kentucky for the 2026 season, he tells KSR.

Selm, the 6-foot-4, 323-pound redshirt sophomore, appeared on the SEC availability report throughout the season in year two. He was projected to be a multi-year starter for Kentucky coming out of high school, and is expected to be in the mix for one of Kentucky’s three interior spots in 2026.

Selm, a Northern Kentucky native, took a redshirt season in year one on campus. He was a three-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Kentucky transfer commits

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonS (6-0, 180)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal GibbonsPittsburghRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Elijah “Bo” BarnesLB (6-1, 244)Dallas (Texas) SkylineTexasRedshirt Freshman
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
CJ Baxter Jr.RB (6-1, 227)Orlando (Fla.) EdgewaterTexasRedshirt Junior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Ja’Kayden FergusonWR (6-2, 187)Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood MarshallArkansasSophomore
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Lance HeardT (6-6, 330)Monroe (La.) NevilleLSU | TennesseeSenior
Mark Manfred IIICB (6-1, 175)Marietta (Ga.) SprayberryMissouriRedshirt Freshman
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Spencer RadnotiLS (6-3, 230)Canton (Ga.) CherokeeGeorgia StateRedshirt Sophomore
Cyrus ReyesS (6-1, 200)Taylor (Texas) HighMississippi StateJunior
Mark RobinsonT (6-5, 320)Longwood (Fla.) LymanUTEPJunior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tucker (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore
Dominic WisemaniDL (6-2, 300)Davenport (Iowa) HighSouth AlabamaRedshirt Senior
JacQai YoungQB (6-2, 205)Hurricane (W. Va.) HighMarshallRedshirt Sophomore
Adam ZouaguiK (5-11, 188)Herndon (Va.) HighDavidson | South FloridaSenior

