Aba Selm Signs Return Deal With Kentucky for 2026 Season

Kentucky continues to lock down its roster for next season. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Aba Selm has signed a deal to return to Kentucky for the 2026 season, he tells KSR.

Selm, the 6-foot-4, 323-pound redshirt sophomore, appeared on the SEC availability report throughout the season in year two. He was projected to be a multi-year starter for Kentucky coming out of high school, and is expected to be in the mix for one of Kentucky’s three interior spots in 2026.

Selm, a Northern Kentucky native, took a redshirt season in year one on campus. He was a three-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Kentucky transfer commits

Player Position High School Former School Year Olaus Alinen G/T (6-6, 322) Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School Alabama Redshirt Junior Jesse Anderson S (6-0, 180) Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons Pittsburgh Redshirt Junior Max Anderson iOL (6-5, 311) Frisco (Texas) High Tennessee Redshirt Sophomore Elijah “Bo” Barnes LB (6-1, 244) Dallas (Texas) Skyline Texas Redshirt Freshman Jovantae Barnes RB (6-0, 211) Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines Oklahoma Redshirt Senior CJ Baxter Jr. RB (6-1, 227) Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater Texas Redshirt Junior Ahmad Breaux iDL (6-3, 278) Ruston (La.) High LSU Junior Jordan Castell S (6-2, 213) Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange Florida Senior Xavier Daisy WR (6-3, 210) Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School UAB Junior Ja’Kayden Ferguson WR (6-2, 187) Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood Marshall Arkansas Sophomore Aaron Gates Nickel (6-0, 198) Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Florida Redshirt Junior Jamarrion Harkless iDL (6-3, 315) Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Purdue Redshirt Junior Lance Heard T (6-6, 330) Monroe (La.) Neville LSU | Tennessee Senior Mark Manfred III CB (6-1, 175) Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry Missouri Redshirt Freshman Kenny Minchey QB (6-2, 208) Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Notre Dame Redshirt Junior Antonio O’Berry EDGE (6-6, 240) Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb 6th-Year Senior Coleton Price iOL (6-3, 318) Bowie (Texas) High Baylor Redshirt Senior Spencer Radnoti LS (6-3, 230) Canton (Ga.) Cherokee Georgia State Redshirt Sophomore Cyrus Reyes S (6-1, 200) Taylor (Texas) High Mississippi State Junior Mark Robinson T (6-5, 320) Longwood (Fla.) Lyman UTEP Junior Hasaan Sykes CB (6-0, 185) Tucker (Ga.) High Western Carolina Junior Tavion Wallace LB (6-1, 239) Baxley (Ga.) Appling County Arkansas Sophomore Dominic Wiseman iDL (6-2, 300) Davenport (Iowa) High South Alabama Redshirt Senior JacQai Young QB (6-2, 205) Hurricane (W. Va.) High Marshall Redshirt Sophomore Adam Zouagui K (5-11, 188) Herndon (Va.) High Davidson | South Florida Senior

