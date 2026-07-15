ABS approved for college baseball. Kentucky already got a preview.

Get ready to see ABS in college baseball this upcoming season. That’s the automated ball-strike challenge system. Think robot umps, but only when a team asks for a review.

Kentucky got a trial run with ABS during the SEC Tournament in Hoover back in May. Its debut went well as the Wildcats won their first-ever ABS challenge in the second inning of the first-round loss to Vanderbilt.

In Hoover, the ABS rules were as follows:

ABS in the SEC

Home plate umpires will still call every pitch, but teams can challenge individual ball and strike calls using the ABS system and its Hawk-Eye technology.

Each team gets three challenges per game , and successful challenges are retained.

, and successful challenges are retained. Only the pitcher, catcher, or batter can challenge a call , and they must do it immediately with a quick tap of their cap, helmet, or mask within a couple of seconds after the pitch.

, and they must do it immediately with a quick tap of their cap, helmet, or mask within a couple of seconds after the pitch. Once a challenge is initiated, the review appears on the stadium video board and TV broadcast, showing the pitch location and whether the original call stands or is overturned.

The ABS ruling is final. No arguing, challenging, or appealing the system’s verdict.

The strike zone is customized to each hitter based on height measurements collected by the SEC before the tournament.

In the event of extra innings, teams with no remaining challenges will be given one per inning.

[READ: Robot umpires are coming to the SEC Baseball Tournament]

Today, the NCAA’s rules subcommittee approved ABS for regular-season games throughout the sport, not just in the SEC. The welcoming of ABS is not yet official, but Baseball America reports that the oversight committee is expected to grant the proposal for the upcoming season.

In that story, Baseball America notes: “The SEC’s trial was widely regarded as a success. Of 105 challenged calls, 59 were overturned, resulting in a success rate of 56.2%. Catchers were successful on 46 of 73 challenges (63%).”

It’s a tall task to add the technology to every ballpark and conference nationwide by next season, so don’t expect it everywhere in the game right away. But approval is near for the leagues interested in using ABS, of which the SEC is one.



