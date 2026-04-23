AD Bio Blast: Boise State's Jeramiah Dickey

With Thursday’s KSR+ report that Boise State athletics director Jeramiah Dickey is a candidate for the same position at Kentucky it’s time to take a deeper dive into the head Bronco.

There has not been much reported in the way of candidates since Mitch Barnhart’s plans to move on were made public so Dickey is an important figure, especially in the public’s understanding of where things stand.

Personal & professional background

Dickey is a native of El Paso, Tex., and that’s where he started his career in college sports. He was at UTEP cutting his teeth as a marketing and promotions assistant in 2003 before working his way up enough to take a job at Akron as a Director for Development. He held a similar role at Houston a few years later before evolving into deputy athletics director for the Cougars (2015-17). He was at Houston when the Cougars hired Kelvin Sampson to head the basketball program.

From 2017-2020, Dickey was at Baylor, first as VP for Athletic Operations and then VP for Athletics. Baylor recently filled its athletics director vacancy and Dickey was a candidate for the role, according to sources.

He has been at Boise State as athletics director since 2021. There’s plenty of track record across many sports to evaluate in that time, but there’s a reason Dickey was named Athletics Director of the Year by the NACDA in 2025.

Why he makes sense

Right up front Dickey checks a lot of boxes that would make him an obvious candidate. He has overseen a successful athletics department at Boise State that has seen significant success on the gridiron. He became the first AD in Boise State history to fire a coach midseason and his replacement took the Broncos to the College Football Playoff two seasons ago.

Boise State reached three consecutive NCAA Tournaments in basketball from 2022-2024. Fan giving, attendance, and engagement appear to be at all-time highs and for the past couple of years Boise State student-athletes have posted all-time high GPAs.

Dickey has worked in college athletics for a long time, demonstrating he can sustain success at a major program for several seasons but also having a variety of stops on his resume.

Questions to answer

Would Dickey leave Boise State for the Kentucky job? On the surface that seems like a move a lot of people would make but you never know about someone’s personal circumstances. There has been talk Dickey could have taken the AD position at Baylor and he has been linked to other positions. But getting someone to leave is an integral part of the equation and that is an unknown.

Dickey has AD experience but not at the power conference level. Boise State is the next closest thing, especially with a football program that has been as good as any outside the power conference ranks over the past couple of decades. This question is also answered because of Boise State’s basketball success, reaching three consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

Kentucky has a new way of operating in the Club Blue era with the LLC running things. Understanding that and being on board with the process is going to be key for anyone.