Adan Diggs -- No. 1 in 2028, recently offered by Kentucky -- reclassifies to 2027

One of Kentucky‘s newest scholarship offers is no longer a prospect in 2028. Instead, No. 1 recruit Adan Diggs has announced he will be reclassifying to 2027 — a not-so-well-kept secret finally made public.

Rivals’ Joe Tipton was the first to break the news.

Diggs is a standout for Vegas Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit, previously playing up with 17U, but now in his appropriate class. The Wildcats extended an offer after the talented all-around scorer averaged 22.7 points on 61/75/83 splits over the weekend alongside AAU teammate DeMarcus Henry, ranked No. 17 overall in 2027, who also earned a UK scholarship during Session II in Memphis.

Arizona, BYU, Kansas, Alabama, USC and UCLA are among the other offers for Diggs, who is averaging 19.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals through the first two EYBL sessions.

He remains ranked No. 1 by Rivals following his jump to ’27, pushing fellow Kentucky target CJ Rosser down to No. 2, King Gibson down to No. 3, Moussa Kamissoko to No. 4, Reese Alston to No. 5, Ryan Hampton to No. 6, Paul Osaruyi to No. 7, Beckham Black to No. 8, Marcus Spears Jr. to No. 9 and Nasir Anderson to No. 10.

“I want to go to a winning program,” Diggs told Jamie Shaw of Rivals in Memphis. “A coach where they are going to let me come in and prove myself to play immediately and be able to showcase my talent on the biggest stage. Everything for me is still wide open, no schools have an advantage or disadvantage right now. At the end of the day, relationships will play a role for me and trust.”

Something that could be of note for Kentucky fans? Diggs models his game after some familiar names and faces.

”I watch a lot of Devin Booker and Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander). They’re the two main ones right there,” he added. “Just looking at their mid-range game and their pace, how they get to their spots and everything that’s around them.”

Any idea where those two went to college? I can’t quite put my finger on it…

It started with a scholarship offer from Mark Pope and the Wildcats. Now we know when he’ll be making his way to college, making the anticipated jump from 2028 to 2027.