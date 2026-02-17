Add SEC Player of the Week to Clara Strack's Resume

Clara Strack did it all for the Kentucky Wildcats during a blockbuster week for the program. She’s already earned one piece of hardware for her performances. Now, she’s got another.

Strack was named SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday by the league. It’s the second time this season she’s earned the weekly honor. The news comes a day after the Naismith Trophy selected the Kentucky forward as the National Player of the Week.

Last week started with a 17-point, 13-rebound double-double against Texas A&M. She followed that up with an outstanding performance against a Top 15 Ole Miss team. Strack had 28 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks in the victory at Historic Memorial Coliseum. If you’re doing the math at home, that’s an average of 22.5 points per game, 11.0 rebounds per game, and 2.5 blocks during that stretch. She also shot 50% from two-point range during those contests.

The 6-foot-5 forward from Buffalo is leading the SEC in rebounds with 10.5 per game. She ranks third in the country with 71 blocks, just two behind the school record she set during the 2024-25 season. Strack is currently tenth in the SEC in scoring, averaging 16.5 points per game.

One More Chance to see Kentucky WBB at HMC

Strack is one of the best post players in Kentucky women’s basketball history, but unfortunately, you only have one more opportunity to see her in action this season at Historic Memorial Coliseum. Three games remain in the SEC schedule. The Cats travel to Vanderbilt on Sunday, followed by a Thursday game at Auburn. The season finale is Sunday, March 1, against No. 3 South Carolina.

Get your tickets now because there are only 500 still available. The game against South Carolina will be Senior Day for Josie Gilvin, Amelia Hassett, Teonni Key, Tonie Morgan, and Jordan Obi. Kentucky is bringing out all of the stars for the occasion. Marlana Van Hoose will sing the National Anthem and Red Panda will perform at halftime. It’s also a blue-white game, with fans on the West Side of the arena encouraged to wear white, while fans on the East Side of the arena are encouraged to wear blue. It’s going to be a big game, BBN. Don’t miss it.

Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.