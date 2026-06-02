The addition of Milan Momcilovic has immediately moved Kentucky into preseason Top 25 polls

Before Milan Momcilovic‘s commitment to Kentucky, the Wildcats were widely considered to be a team on the outside looking in of the Top 25 preseason polls ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. The morning after his decision, Kentucky is already knocking on the door of being a Top 15 squad.

“Way-Too-Early” preseason rankings are being updated left and right as of Tuesday morning. Momcilovic was the best player remaining on the board and arguably the best transfer of the entire offseason. Wherever he landed was going to shift the college basketball landscape. Luckily for the Big Blue Nation, the team shifting the landscape is Mark Pope‘s Kentucky program.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and FanDuel’s Jon Rothstein both released updated preseason polls in the wake of Momcilovic’s decision. As you might have expected, Kentucky shot up the rankings. Borzello now has the Wildcats at No. 17 after not having them ranked at all just 24 hours ago. Rothstein has UK at 16th after previously having them at 40th. The Athletic’s CJ Moore did something similar, slotting the ‘Cats at 20th, while Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney moved them up to 23rd.

“Momcilovic’s commitment dramatically changes the Wildcats’ 2026-27 outlook, giving them the best shooter in the country and a legitimate focal point on offense,” Borzello wrote. “Transfer guards Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins are both dynamic off the dribble, and Momcilovic’s gravity and spacing will make them far more effective.

“Malachi Moreno’s decision to withdraw from the NBA draft was another massive boost for Pope; Moreno is a potential first-round pick at this time next season. International prospect Ousmane N’Diaye and returnee Kam Williams should battle for a starting spot. The offensive potential of this group is as high as any team in the country.”

Borzello and Rothstein are also in agreement on Kentucky’s expected starting lineup to begin the 2026-27 season, which features Momcilovic at the three.

They aren’t alone in moving Kentucky up the ladder, either. Using his advanced analytics, Evan Miyakawa of EvanMiya.com now has the ‘Cats looking like a potential top 10 team. His numbers suggest Moreno will be Kentucky’s most impactful piece next season, with Momcilovic not too far behind. UK’s offense and defense are both projected to be top 16 units in the country.

Kentucky Roster Outlook



Milan Momcilovic completes Mark Pope's roster, an absolutely massive add. Kentucky should now be around a top-10 roster in the preseason according to https://t.co/cegyfz96ax.



Don't sleep on Malachi Moreno, he's could have a massive sophomore year for UK. pic.twitter.com/bPvwZmSGwK — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) June 2, 2026

It’s amazing how the entire perception of a team can change with just one addition. Pope got it done.