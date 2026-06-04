Kentucky is finalist for EDGE Adekunbi Adetayo

The first of three monstrous official visit weekend will start on Friday for the Kentucky football program. Will Stein and his coaching staff will attempt to close on some key targets after a hot recruiting run in April and May. One of those targets will make a decision after his official visits.

New Jersey EDGE Adekunbi Adetayo has trimmed his list to four schools and announced that he will be making his college decision on June 15. Kentucky is a finalist along with Stanford, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech.

Adekunbi Adetayo is the No. 391 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and a top-10 player in New Jersey. This four-star recruit recently received an invitation to the Navy All-American Bowl. Adetayo made unofficial visit trips to Wake Forest, Duke, Virginia Tech, and Penn State in March. Kentucky has an official visit locked in with this four-star recruit in June. Stanford got Adetayo on campus for an official visit in May.

Kentucky official visit with Adetayo is scheduled from June 19-21. That the same week he’s planning to make his announcement. Will that visit happen? We’ll have to wait and find out. The Cats are still looking for EDGE help after adding Antwoine Higgins Jr. and Griff Galloway to the class.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class