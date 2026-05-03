Kentucky target Adekunbi Adetayo earns Navy All-American Bowl bid

Kentucky football is rolling on the recruiting trail right now. Four-star safety Marquis Bryant became the latest top prospect to join the 2027 high school class. The EDGE board at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility has good depth and a lot of options. One of those targets just received a big honor.

New Jersey EDGE Adekunbi Adetayo has received an invite to the Navy All-American Bowl.

The Navy All-American bowl is a yearly all-star game held in San Antonio that features some of the best high school prospects in the country and is typically broadcasted on NBC. The annual East vs. West matchup will take place on Saturday, January 9, 2027. Only 100 football players will receive an invite to this event. This was the same event that produced this famous picture of Deone Walker and Kiyaunta Goodwin.

Adekunbi Adetayo made unofficial visit trips to Wake Forest, Duke, Virginia Tech, and Penn State in March. Kentucky has an official visit locked in with this four-star recruit in June. So does Virginia Tech. The Wildcats, Hokies, and others are battling for one of the best EDGE targets in high school football.

This Mid-Atlantic prospect will very likely be signed when he makes the trip to San Antonio. Kentucky is currently a legitimate contender in this recruitment.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

Want more Kentucky football recruiting intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.