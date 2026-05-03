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Kentucky target Adekunbi Adetayo earns Navy All-American Bowl bid

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett31 minutes agoadamluckettksr

Kentucky football is rolling on the recruiting trail right now. Four-star safety Marquis Bryant became the latest top prospect to join the 2027 high school class. The EDGE board at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility has good depth and a lot of options. One of those targets just received a big honor.

New Jersey EDGE Adekunbi Adetayo has received an invite to the Navy All-American Bowl.

The Navy All-American bowl is a yearly all-star game held in San Antonio that features some of the best high school prospects in the country and is typically broadcasted on NBC. The annual East vs. West matchup will take place on Saturday, January 9, 2027. Only 100 football players will receive an invite to this event. This was the same event that produced this famous picture of Deone Walker and Kiyaunta Goodwin.

Adekunbi Adetayo made unofficial visit trips to Wake Forest, Duke, Virginia Tech, and Penn State in March. Kentucky has an official visit locked in with this four-star recruit in June. So does Virginia Tech. The Wildcats, Hokies, and others are battling for one of the best EDGE targets in high school football.

This Mid-Atlantic prospect will very likely be signed when he makes the trip to San Antonio. Kentucky is currently a legitimate contender in this recruitment.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 60 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 284 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 295 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 377 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Jeffersontown (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 433 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 463 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American HeritageHigh 3-star (No. 551 overall)
Bryian Duncan Jr.ATH (5-9, 160)Cairo (Ga.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 553 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 554 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski CountyHigh 3-star (No. 589 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 653 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 658 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 1,045 overall)

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2026-05-03